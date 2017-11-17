5 Super Effective Home Remedies For Urinary Infection
Urinary Tract Infection, or UTI, can be extremely discomforting and risky for the kidneys if not treated well. Here's a list of home remedies to treat UTIs.
If you've experienced a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), then you know what kind of problems it brings. Symptoms include bladder discomfort, a burning sensation, cramping, pain in bladder or lower abdomen, inability to control urine, etc. It is important to note that if the urinary infection is not treated, it can cause damage to your kidneys. This is because your urinary system acts like the waste disposal mechanism of your body. So, any problem with this system can prove to be harmful for your body. But, you can easily treat this issue at home! Here are five wonderful home remedies for urinary problems:
1. Water, water, water
You should be drinking a minimum of 8 glasses of water a day. This is extremely important because drinking water helps in removing the toxics, thus helping cure the infection. You can drink fruit juices as well. Remember to avoid alcohol, carbonated drinks and caffeine.
2. Heat application
Heat can help cure problems due to UTI's. You can take a bath with warm (not hot!) water, or try applying a heating pad to your lower abdomen area, which will help decrease the pain.
3. Pee!
Whenever you need to relieve yourself, do it! Even if nothing comes out, remember that every time you pee, you get a little more of the bacteria out. If you hold it in, you increase the chances of bacteria developing and multiplying. Even though it might be uncomfortable, it is important to pee every single chance you get.
4. Eat cucumbers
Cucumbers have a high amount of water, which is a great way to get to get extra fluid through your system when you find yourself having a hard time drinking enough water.
5. Drink cranberry juice
Cranberry juice is jam-packed with anti-oxidants, which help build up the immune system. It also contains some compounds which help eliminate micro-organisms that cause UTIs.