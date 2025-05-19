Can Natural Remedies Help Cure Tuberculosis?
Experts emphasise that while natural therapies may help boost immunity and reduce symptoms, they should never replace conventional treatment. Here's a closer look at what works, and what doesn't, when it comes to natural healing.
Can Natural Remedies Help Cure Tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis (TB), caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), TB claimed 1.3 million lives in 2022 alone, with India accounting for over 28% of global cases. With antibiotic resistance and long treatment durations posing challenges, many people are exploring natural remedies as supportive care options. But can herbs, home remedies, or dietary practices actually cure TB? Experts emphasise that while natural therapies may help boost immunity and reduce symptoms, they should never replace conventional treatment. Here's a closer look at what works, and what doesn't, when it comes to natural healing.
Natural remedies should only be complementary
Natural remedies can aid in symptom management and help strengthen immunity, but they cannot cure TB. The WHO and India's Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) clearly state that Directly Observed Treatment Short-course (DOTS) using antibiotics is the only proven cure. Relying solely on home remedies can delay recovery and increase risk of drug resistance.
1. Garlic has antibacterial properties, but isn't a cure
Garlic contains allicin, which exhibits antimicrobial action. While it may support the immune system, no clinical studies confirm garlic alone can treat tuberculosis. It can be a supportive food when added to the diet under medical supervision.
2. Turmeric helps with inflammation and lung health
Curcumin in turmeric has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which may relieve tuberculosis-related inflammation. A warm glass of turmeric milk may ease symptoms, but again, it cannot replace prescribed antibiotics.
3. Amla (Indian gooseberry) may help build immunity
Rich in Vitamin C, amla supports immune health and aids in tissue repair. It's a valuable addition to tuberculosis patients' diets but not a standalone treatment.
4. Tulsi (holy basil) can support respiratory health
Tulsi leaves have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities. Drinking tulsi tea may help soothe the throat and reduce cough, offering mild symptomatic relief, not cure.
5. Black pepper and honey for cough relief
A mix of honey and pepper may provide relief from persistent coughing in tuberculosis patients. However, honey should be used with caution in diabetic patients.
6. A protein-rich diet is essential for recovery
Malnutrition weakens immunity. tuberculosis patients must consume protein-rich foods like eggs, pulses, paneer, and nuts to rebuild tissue and fight infection. WHO stresses that proper nutrition speeds recovery.
7. Adequate rest and hydration matter
Home remedies are incomplete without basic care: rest, fluids, and stress management. These elements are critical for the body to absorb medications and rebuild strength.
Natural remedies can support tuberculosis recovery by strengthening immunity and easing symptoms, but they are not a cure. Antibiotic treatment under a government-monitored DOTS programme remains the only medically approved path to recovery. Trusting home cures alone may lead to complications or drug resistance. Always consult a doctor before combining natural remedies with prescribed treatment.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.