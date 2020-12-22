This Winter Fruit Can Help You Boost Immunity; Know Other Health Benefits
Oranges are commonly available during the winter season. This fruit is loaded with several nutrients including immunity-boosting vitamin C. Read here to know how vitamin C can help boost immunity and other health benefits.
Oranges contain vitamin C and several other essential nutrients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Oranges are loaded with fibre and can help prevent constipation
- Oranges are loaded with vitamin C and A
- Many drink orange juice for breakfast
A strong immune system protects your body against infections and potential diseases. Several factors affect your immune system. Unhealthy diet and lifestyle may harm the functioning of the immune system. Some foods can give a boost to your immunity. Similarly, oranges can help boost your immunity. This citrus fruit is commonly available during the winter season. It can offer several other health benefits to your body. Orange juice is also commonly consumed for breakfast. Oranges are loaded with nutrients and water content. This winter fruit also contains beneficial plant components. Read here to know how oranges are a blessing to your immune system.
Oranges for immunity and other health benefits
According to USDA, around 100 grams of oranges contain 53.2 mg vitamin C. Being an excellent source of vitamin C, oranges are extremely beneficial to your immune system. Presence of antioxidants in oranges protects your body from free radicals.
Other health benefits of eating oranges-
Oranges are beneficial for your heart health. Presence of potassium and fibre in oranges help in boosting overall health by controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other risk factors.
Oranges can work wonders for your skin. Vitamin C assists in collagen production which promotes skin health by improving skin strength and wound healing.
Oranges are also beneficial to your eye health. Presence of vitamin A helps in improving eye health and reduces macular degeneration.
Presence of fibre also gives a boost to your digestive system and may help prevent constipation.
Risks
Consumption of oranges in excess is also not healthy for you. If you experience heartburn too often, it may trigger the symptoms. Diabetics should also consume oranges and orange juice in moderation as it too much consumption may lead to a spike in blood sugars.
