ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  This Winter Fruit Can Help You Boost Immunity; Know Other Health Benefits

This Winter Fruit Can Help You Boost Immunity; Know Other Health Benefits

Oranges are commonly available during the winter season. This fruit is loaded with several nutrients including immunity-boosting vitamin C. Read here to know how vitamin C can help boost immunity and other health benefits.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Dec 22, 2020 07:54 IST
2-Min Read
This Winter Fruit Can Help You Boost Immunity; Know Other Health Benefits

Oranges contain vitamin C and several other essential nutrients

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Oranges are loaded with fibre and can help prevent constipation
  2. Oranges are loaded with vitamin C and A
  3. Many drink orange juice for breakfast

A strong immune system protects your body against infections and potential diseases. Several factors affect your immune system. Unhealthy diet and lifestyle may harm the functioning of the immune system. Some foods can give a boost to your immunity. Similarly, oranges can help boost your immunity. This citrus fruit is commonly available during the winter season. It can offer several other health benefits to your body. Orange juice is also commonly consumed for breakfast. Oranges are loaded with nutrients and water content. This winter fruit also contains beneficial plant components. Read here to know how oranges are a blessing to your immune system.

Oranges for immunity and other health benefits


RELATED STORIES
related

Orange Juice: From Reversing Obesity To Reducing Heart Disease Risk, Know How It Can Help You

Orange juice benefits: It was found that a molecule found in sweet oranges and tangerines can reduce obesity and the health risks associated with it. The compound is known as nobiletin, and it can regress plaque build-up in the arteries.

related

Orange Peel For Glowing Skin: Make Your Own Face Mask With Orange Peels For A Natural Glow

Something you always throw away can be used to achieve glowing skin. Orange peels are loaded with beauty benefits which can make your skin glow. You can make your own face pack with orange peel and say goodbye to all skin problems.

According to USDA, around 100 grams of oranges contain 53.2 mg vitamin C. Being an excellent source of vitamin C, oranges are extremely beneficial to your immune system. Presence of antioxidants in oranges protects your body from free radicals.

Newsbeep

Also read: What Is Better For Breakfast- Milk Or Orange Juice?

61j9p0io

Oranges can help boost immunity and prevent diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

Other health benefits of eating oranges-

Oranges are beneficial for your heart health. Presence of potassium and fibre in oranges help in boosting overall health by controlling blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other risk factors.

Oranges can work wonders for your skin. Vitamin C assists in collagen production which promotes skin health by improving skin strength and wound healing.

Also read: Orange Peel For Glowing Skin: Make Your Own Face Mask With Orange Peels For A Natural Glow

n6kkft58

Oranges can help you boost overall skin health
Photo Credit: iStock

Oranges are also beneficial to your eye health. Presence of vitamin A helps in improving eye health and reduces macular degeneration.

Presence of fibre also gives a boost to your digestive system and may help prevent constipation.

Also read: Orange Juice: From Reversing Obesity To Reducing Heart Disease Risk, Know How It Can Help You

Risks


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Consumption of oranges in excess is also not healthy for you. If you experience heartburn too often, it may trigger the symptoms. Diabetics should also consume oranges and orange juice in moderation as it too much consumption may lead to a spike in blood sugars.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Health Tips We Learnt In The New Normal
Top Diet Trends Of 2020
Healthy Ways To Gain Weight
Side Effects Of Overexercising
Plank Every Day: Know The Benefits
Winter Foods Diabetics Should Avoid
Exercising: Tips For Beginners
Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Dry Skin In Winter: Try These Quick Fixes
COPD Causes And Symptoms

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Food For Thought: Nutrition In Lung Cancer

 

Home Remedies

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help
Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Here Are Some Ayurvedic Remedies That Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Cancer Risk, New Study Finds; Know How You Can Get Adequate Vitamin D

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases