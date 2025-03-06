Home »  Living Healthy »  Here's How Oranges Can Help Improve Mood And Memory

Here's How Oranges Can Help Improve Mood And Memory

Other than vitamin C, oranges are rich in fibre, folate, potassium and many other beneficial plant compounds. Some studies suggest that consuming oranges regularly can help boost heart health.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Mar 6, 2025 12:22 IST
2-Min Read
Heres How Oranges Can Help Improve Mood And Memory

Studies suggest that citrus fruits like oranges can help reduce risk of several chronic diseases

Oranges are a powerhouse of vitamin C and many other essential nutrients. Eating oranges offers a variety of health benefits, particularly due to their rich nutritional profile. Other than vitamin C, oranges are rich in fibre, folate, potassium and many other beneficial plant compounds. Some studies suggest that consuming oranges regularly can help boost heart health. Not many know that oranges are good for your brain too. Keep reading to learn how oranges are beneficial to your brain.

Orange for brain: Know the link



RELATED STORIES
related

Add Oranges To Your Winter Diet To Reap Its Many Benefits

Consuming oranges in winter can provide numerous health benefits due to their unique nutritional composition.

related

Orange Juice Potential In Fighting Inflammation, Oxidative Stress: Study

A recent study highlights the benefits of orange juice in reducing inflammation and oxidative stress.

Vitamin C in oranges acts as an antioxidant, helping protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation and slowing down cognitive decline.

Oranges are also rich in flavonoids, which have been linked to improved blood flow to the brain and enhanced cognitive function. They can also improve memory and provide mental clarity.



A new Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital study has revealed that consuming an orange daily can reduce the risk of depression by 20 percent.

The research revealed has also shown that citrus fruits promote the growth of gut bacteria that influence serotonin and dopamine production. These chemicals are known to improve mood.

Additionally, adequate folate intake is associated with improved cognitive function and may help reduce the risk of memory impairment.

Other health benefits of oranges

  • High vitamin C content can help boost immunity
  • Studies suggest that citrus fruits like oranges can help reduce risk of several chronic diseases
  • Helps prevent anemia as vitamin C assists in iron absorption
  • The high fibre content can help boost digestion

Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases