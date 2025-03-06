Here's How Oranges Can Help Improve Mood And Memory
Other than vitamin C, oranges are rich in fibre, folate, potassium and many other beneficial plant compounds. Some studies suggest that consuming oranges regularly can help boost heart health.
Oranges are a powerhouse of vitamin C and many other essential nutrients. Eating oranges offers a variety of health benefits, particularly due to their rich nutritional profile. Other than vitamin C, oranges are rich in fibre, folate, potassium and many other beneficial plant compounds. Some studies suggest that consuming oranges regularly can help boost heart health. Not many know that oranges are good for your brain too. Keep reading to learn how oranges are beneficial to your brain.
Orange for brain: Know the link
Vitamin C in oranges acts as an antioxidant, helping protect brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation and slowing down cognitive decline.
Oranges are also rich in flavonoids, which have been linked to improved blood flow to the brain and enhanced cognitive function. They can also improve memory and provide mental clarity.
A new Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital study has revealed that consuming an orange daily can reduce the risk of depression by 20 percent.
The research revealed has also shown that citrus fruits promote the growth of gut bacteria that influence serotonin and dopamine production. These chemicals are known to improve mood.
Additionally, adequate folate intake is associated with improved cognitive function and may help reduce the risk of memory impairment.
Other health benefits of oranges
- High vitamin C content can help boost immunity
- Studies suggest that citrus fruits like oranges can help reduce risk of several chronic diseases
- Helps prevent anemia as vitamin C assists in iron absorption
- The high fibre content can help boost digestion
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
