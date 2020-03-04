Orange Juice: From Reversing Obesity To Reducing Heart Disease Risk, Know How It Can Help You
Orange juice benefits: It was found that a molecule found in sweet oranges and tangerines can reduce obesity and the health risks associated with it. The compound is known as nobiletin, and it can regress plaque build-up in the arteries.
Orange juice is a rich source of Vitamin C
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nobiletin is a compound in orange juice which can prevent heart disease
- Orange juice can help in regulating cholesterol levels
- Drink it in moderation to prevent weight gain
Fresh homemade orange juice can certainly be good for you. Citrus fruits like oranges are a rich source of Vitamin C, a nutrient that helps in boosting immunity. When consumed in controlled proportions, it can help you in many ways. Researchers have found that drinking two-and-a-half glasses of orange juice every day can reverse obesity and reduce risk of heart disease and diabetes. According to a study published in Journal of Lipid Research, it was found that a molecule found in sweet oranges and tangerines can reduce obesity and the health risks associated with it. The compound is known as nobiletin, and it can regress plaque build-up in the arteries.
Orange juice for obesity and heart disease: Know how it helps
"We went on to show that we can also intervene with nobiletin. We've shown that in mice that already have all the negative symptoms of obesity, we can use nobelitin to reverse those symptoms, and even start to regress plaque build-up in the arteries, known as atherosclerosis," said study researcher Murray Huff from Western University in Canada.
The research team demonstrated that mice fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet that were also given nobiletin were noticeably leaner and had reduced levels of insulin resistance and blood fats compared to mice that were fed a high-fat, high-cholesterol diet alone.
However, they still haven't been able to pinpoint exactly how nobiletin works.
According to the study, the researchers hypothesized that the molecule was likely acting on the pathway that regulates how fat is handled in the body. Called AMP Kinase, this regulator turns on the machinery in the body that burns fats to create energy, and it also blocks the manufacture of fats.
However, when the researchers studied nobiletin's effects on mice that had been genetically modified to remove AMP Kinase, the effects were the same.
"This result told us that nobiletin is not acting on AMP Kinase, and is bypassing this major regulator of how fat is used in the body. What it still leaves us with is the question - how is nobiletin doing this?" Huff said.
According to the researchers, this result is still clinically important because it shows that nobiletin won't interfere with other drugs that act on the AMP Kinase system.
Health benefits of orange juice
Though high in calories, there are some benefits of drinking orange juice as far as you do it in controlled proportions. 240 ml of orange juice can provide you as much as 67% of your daily recommended intake of Vitamin C. Besides, orange juice can also provide you with traces of folate, potassium, magnesium and protein.
1. Orange juice can provide you with a host of antioxidants that can protect your body from damage caused by free radicals.
2. Orange juice can help in preventing kidney stones. It can help in increasing pH of the urine, thus reducing risk of kidney stones.
3. A glass of orange juice can be beneficial for your cholesterol levels. It can increase levels of good (HDL) cholesterol and reduce bad (LDL) cholesterol. It may also help in blood pressure regulation and is thus beneficial for heart health.
4. Antioxidants in orange juice can help in reducing inflammation in the body. Inflammation has been identified as the root cause of most diseases in the body.
It is important to note that orange juice is high in both calories and sugar. It may contribute to weight gain and even high blood sugar levels. It is better to eat an orange instead of drinking orange juice. As for orange juice, make sure you drink it in moderation and go for freshly-squeezed version at all times.
