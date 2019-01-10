This Protein Not Only Helps In Losing Weight Quickly But Is Good For The Heart Too!
In the following article, let us introduce to a new plant-source of protein. An excellent source of protein which can be easily included in your diet is soya protein.
Soya is high in protein and is derived naturally from soya beans.
Protein is a macronutrient which is extremely important for the overall development of the body. It is essential for the growth and repair of muscle tissue, cellular health and function. But whenever we talk of protein foods, some common foods that come to our mind are chicken, eggs, dairy products, nuts and cheese. In the following article, let us introduce to a new plant-source of protein. An excellent source of protein which can be easily included in your diet is soya protein.
Soya is high in protein and is derived naturally from soya beans. It is a great option for vegetarians and lactose intolerant people. Soy generally contains fibre and isoflavones. Vegetarians can easily include them in their diet to increase the consumption of proteins. Soya has transcended its Asian origins to become the most widely cultivated legume all across the globe. Soy protein can said to be the best source of plant protein as it contains all the essential amino acids in right quantities which are required in order to place the body into an anabolic state.
Delhi-based nutritionist Monisha Ashokan said, "Soya protein is a complete protein with all the nine essential amino acids. This is the reason why it is easily utilised by the body for growth and repair. It is high in fiber and low in calories which makes it an essential food item for those looking to shed a few kilos. Furthermore, it also helps to prevent ageing. The phytoestrogen present in soyabean helps the body to produce more estrogen which reduces fine lines and wrinkles. So add this to your diet and reap its benefits!
Foods that contain high amounts of soya are naturally low in saturated fat and cholesterol. Whereas animal sources of protein like chicken, fatty fish, beef, pork and lamb are high in saturated fat and cholesterol. This may increase your risk of developing several cardiovascular diseases. However, substituting them with soya could help cut saturated fats and reduce your overall risk for disease.
Also, soya based foods are a great way to boost your fiber intake. They are rich in dietary fiber. Fiber promotes a healthy gastrointestinal system, reduces cholesterol, is associated with a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease and aids in quick weight loss. You could try including green soya beans, black beans, soya nuts and soya flour into your diet. Moreover, soya foods have high amounts of polyunsaturated fats. These fats can be beneficial for your heart as they help in lowering the cholesterol. As an added benefit, soya foods are a great source of essential vitamins and minerals. Vitamin B, B12, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin E, iron, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc and antioxidants add the nutritional benefits of soya. These vital vitamins and minerals help boost the immunity of the body.
Top 5 foods rich in soya protein:
- Tofu
- Soya milk and yoghurt
- Soya nuts
- Tempeh
- Edamame
(Monisha Ashokan is a nutritionist at Nourish Me)
