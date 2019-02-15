These Foods Can Help Flush Out Nicotine From Your Body And Detoxify Smoker's Lungs
Nicotine addiction is something to be paid attention to because most of the people don't realize that they are actually addicted to it. It results in long term health risks which you can overcome simply by inculcating these simple foods in your diet along with strong determination and will.
Nicotine is a drug majorly produced from tobacco smoke.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nicotine is highly addictive
- Nicotine leads to the loss of certain vitamins and minerals from the body
- Nicotine damages the skin and carrots help in clearing your skin out
Addiction to anything never proves good! Nicotine is highly addictive. Once you start with it, going back is too difficult. But who said it's impossible? Including some of the nature foods in your daily diet can help you overcome this addiction and here is the list of some of these foods.
Nicotine Harming The Body
Nicotine is a drug majorly produced from tobacco smoke. When one inhales the smoke, it readily enters the blood and then reaches up to the brain. It gives the feeling of relaxation and pleasure which is the reason most of the people are addicted towards it. There are other ways of getting nicotine too, these include snuffing or snorting tobacco, chewing tobacco and the most common is by smoking cigarettes. The regular intake of nicotine increases heart rate, and affects the blood circulation process. It also slows down the production of insulin, which results in higher amounts of sugar in the blood.
Nicotine, on consumption stimulates the adrenal gland, releasing adrenaline which gives a feeling of un-easiness. The addiction factor is most similar to that of heroin. It causes the release of dopamine in certain areas of brain which gives a pleasurable feeling. Dopamine is a brain chemical which when produced in higher amounts, the feeling of relaxation is higher. The addiction goes on to such an extent that if somehow the person stops the intake, he may experience a feeling of emptiness, depression or anxiety.
Foods to flush out nicotine from the body
Kiwi - Nicotine leads to the loss of certain vitamins and minerals from the body. Kiwi is rich in vitamin A, C and E and eating this helps you regain the lost vitamins. It is also beneficial in the treatment of depression due to the production of Inositol. It helps in removing nicotine from the body by restoring the vitamins lost in the body.
Spinach & Broccoli - Spinach, the healthiest vegetable works amazing as anti-nicotine. It is rich in folic acid and vitamins which will make you dislike the taste of tobacco. Hence, making you give up smoking. Broccoli, with all the goodness that it contains, is a powerful source of vitamin B5 and C. This helps in protecting lungs from nicotine.
Oranges - Oranges are the greatest source of vitamin C. It's are a good choice for nicotine addicted people as they are mostly deprived of vitamin C content in their body. Oranges have this content in abundance and they also help in increasing metabolism rate. Also, oranges contribute in de-stressing the mind.
Pomegranate - As nicotine harms the blood circulation process, pomegranate plays a great role against it. It helps in blood circulation in the body and also keeps check on the blood cell count which gets affected with the regular intake of nicotine. It is also rich in antioxidants which will add up to your healthier side.
Carrot juice - Nicotine damages the skin and carrots help in clearing your skin out. It also contains vitamins A, B, C and K which provides further vitamins needed in the body. Carrots can be eaten raw or in the form of juice. It brightens your skin from within and gives it a healthy glow.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
