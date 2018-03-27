8 Common Symptoms Of Nicotine Withdrawal
When a person tries to quit smoking, he or she experiences nicotine withdrawal which shows a number of symptoms.
Nicotine withdrawal symptoms are different in everyone
HIGHLIGHTS
- It takes a good deal of conviction and effort to give up on smoking
- Chronic hunger is a common symptom of nicotine withdrawal
- Mental fogs are a common symptom of nicotine withdrawal
Giving up smoking is not a piece of cake, at least for the ones addicted to nicotine. That's what millions of people go through. Smoking leads to nicotine addiction, which is one of the worst forms of addiction in the world. When a person tries to quit smoking, he or she experiences nicotine withdrawal which shows a number of symptoms. Besides just the urge of smoking, a person can experience a wide variety of disturbing symptoms. This is one of the major reasons why a person tries again and again before quitting successfully. Smoking cessation indeed gives you a tough time!
It takes a good deal of conviction and effort to give up on smoking. Once you have gathered all your conviction and made a firm decision of giving up this terrible habit, there are a wide variety of symptoms which you can experience. These symptoms, most disturbing, can interfere with your daily life and can induce you to pick up a cigarette. But it is important for you to pull yourself together and stay firm about your decision. Keep in mind that the withdrawal symptoms are different in all people, depending on how many cigarettes you smoked every day.
We have lined up the 8 most common symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. Are you experiencing them too?
1. Chronic hunger
Chronic hunger is a common symptom of nicotine withdrawal. The first two days may not be so hard on you. But the difficult part comes after that. Cigarettes contain serotonin and dopamine which reduce hunger. When your body runs out of it, you crave for more food. Many people say that they eat a lot just to make up for the time when they used to smoke. Within the first two weeks of quitting, people can gain up to 10 pounds.
2. Nicotine cravings
Nicotine addictions are very common in smokers. So when you quit, it is obvious that your body will crave for nicotine. But these cravings are the worst. They can start as early as 30 minutes of quitting. It will last for just 15 to 20 minutes but it will occur. In this case, you must try to avoid all smoking triggers like alcohol or sitting with a group of people who are smoking.
3. Coughing
When a person starts smoking, he or she coughs because the lungs reject the smoke. However, when they get adapted to the same thing, coughing comes to an end. But when you give up on smoking, the same thing happens in a different way. You cough a lot, but this one happens because your lungs try to clean themselves. This could last for a few weeks.
4. Constipation
Once you become an ex-smoker, you are likely to experience constipation for some time. This is one of the most unpleasant symptoms of nicotine withdrawal. It may also result in diarrhea.
5. Irritability
When you are addicted to something, it is very difficult to give up on the same. Same is the case with nicotine addiction. One of the most common symptoms of nicotine withdrawal is irritability. You may become short-tempered and can have episodes of anger. But this lasts for a very short period of time. It comes to an end very soon.
6. Insomnia and unusual dreams
Nicotine happens to be a very powerful psychoactive drug. It is strong enough to interfere with your sleeping patterns and it keeps you awake for prolonged hours. However, the opposite effect takes place when you quit smoking. Nicotine withdrawal symptoms may make you an insomniac. Even when you sleep, you fail to sleep peacefully and can experience unusual dreams. This, too, is temporary and does not last for too long.
7. Anxiety
Usually, people who smoke say that it helps them get rid of anxiety and makes them feel better. But when people quit, they deal with anxiety and even depression at times. Those who already dealt with anxiety, before they started smoking in the first place, do not experience excess anxiety when they quit. This anxiety is also a passing phase and it gets better with time.
8. Difficulty in concentration
Mental fogs are a common symptom of nicotine withdrawal. Some people believe that smoking made it easier for them to concentrate but that is quite subjective. When the same people quit, they have a hard time trying to concentrate, which again comes back to normal very soon.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.