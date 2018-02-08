Is Agarbatti (Incense Stick) Smoke Harmful For Health?
While incense sticks are considered very holy in Indian culture, the smoke released by them can pose some risks to our health.
Smoke of incense sticks can cause respiratory infections
HIGHLIGHTS
- Smoke of incense sticks can cause skin allergies
- Incense stick smoke makes the body more toxic
- Smoke released by incense sticks increase risk of asthma
Agarbattis or incense sticks are one of the most common things that you will find in every Indian household. An essential part of prayer, incense sticks are used in pujas and other religious activities. Apart from this, many people light incense sticks for their aroma as they often lend a soothing fragrance to the space where they are lit in. However, while incense sticks are considered very holy in Indian culture, the smoke released by them can pose some risks to our health.
1. They affect cardiovascular health
Studies have shown that in the long-term, being constantly exposed to incense sticks smoke can increase cardiovascular diseases. They also trigger inflammation in the blood vessels and affect the flow of blood in the body.
2. They can cause respiratory infections
The smoke of incense sticks contains carbon monoxide. They cause indoor air pollution and can lead to inflammation in the lung cells. Many people experience coughing and sneezing because of the hypersensitivity that is caused by their smoke. At times, inhaling incense stick smoke can even cause choking.
3. They cause skin allergies
In the long-term, constant exposure to incense sticks can cause irritation in eyes of children and older people. Some people even experience itching in the skin when they come in contact with their pollutants.
Also read: Are Incense Sticks Safe?
4. They make the body more toxic
The gases released in incense stick smoke contain iron, magnesium and lead. These gases, if inhaled, increase the toxic load in the body. They increase the concentration of blood impurities. Also, the particulate matter and gases in incense sticks smoke increases load on the kidneys to eliminate harmful toxins from the body. This leads to various kidney problems.
5. They increase risk of respiratory cancer
Constant exposure to incense sticks has also been linked to cancer in the respiratory tract. This risk is higher among smokers.
6. They increase risk of COPD/asthma
Pollutants released by the smoke of incense sticks causes inflammation in the tubes that are responsible for passing air to lungs. Content of sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide and oxides of nitrogen can lead to chronic diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Some studies say that the amount of smoke that lungs inhale when exposed to incense sticks is same as cigarette smoke.
7. They trigger neurological symptoms
People have reported headaches, forgetfulness and difficulty in concentrating on being constantly exposed to incense sticks. Incense sticks have an adverse effect on brain cells because of high concentration of toxic gases in their smoke.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------