E-Cigarettes Cause These 5 Health Risks
E-cigarettes, often marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, pose significant health risks. Despite their popularity, particularly among young adults and teenagers, research from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights their harmful effects. E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other toxic chemicals that can damage the lungs, heart, and overall well-being. While they may help some quit smoking, their long-term consequences are still emerging. Understanding the potential health risks of vaping is crucial for making informed health decisions. Here are five major health risks of e-cigarettes.
Understanding the health risks of e-cigarettes
E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid (often containing nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals) into an aerosol that users inhale. According to the WHO, these aerosols are not harmless and can lead to severe health complications. Here are mentioned the five major health risks of e-cigarettes.
1. Lung damage and respiratory issues
E-cigarettes contain harmful chemicals like diacetyl, formaldehyde, and acrolein, which can cause lung inflammation and chronic respiratory diseases. The CDC reports that vaping is linked to EVALI (E-cigarette or Vaping Use-Associated Lung Injury), a serious condition that has led to hospitalisations and deaths.
2. Increased risk of heart disease
Nicotine in e-cigarettes raises blood pressure and heart rate, increasing the risk of heart disease. The American Heart Association (AHA) warns that vaping contributes to artery damage, which may lead to strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues.
3. Addiction and brain development concerns
Nicotine is highly addictive, and e-cigarettes expose users—especially teenagers, to dependency. The WHO states that nicotine affects brain development in young users, impairing memory, concentration, and learning abilities, potentially leading to long-term cognitive problems.
4. Potential exposure to toxic metals
Studies have found that e-cigarette vapour can contain toxic metals like lead, nickel, and cadmium, which are inhaled into the lungs. According to the CDC, exposure to these metals can result in poisoning, lung damage, and other serious health complications.
5. Increased cancer risk
Although e-cigarettes may have fewer carcinogens than traditional cigarettes, they still contain cancer-causing chemicals. Research from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) suggests that prolonged exposure to the toxins in e-cigarette aerosols can contribute to an elevated risk of lung, bladder, and other cancers.
E-cigarettes are not as harmless as they seem. While some may use them as a smoking cessation tool, their long-term impact remains concerning. Avoiding e-cigarettes and spreading awareness about their dangers can help prevent serious health risks, especially among young users.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
