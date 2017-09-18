The 6 Most Beneficial Superfoods For Your Child
Eating the right food is instrumental to ensure a productive and fruitful growth of the child, both mentally and physically. Read on to know more about the most amazing superfoods for your kids.
A balanced, filling and tasty diet is good for kids
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet during childhood.
- Nuts, oatmeal, and eggs are great food options for kids.
- Milk and Yogurt are great diary products suited for children.
1. Oatmeal
Fiber-rich whole grains such as oatmeal, digest at a slow-pace, keeping your kid energetic for a longer duration of time. It is believed that kids who eat oatmeal tend to have better concentration-powers, therefore, they perform better at school and sports.
2. Eggs
Rich in protein and containing the essential Vitamin-D, Eggs are a great breakfast option for your kid. They'll give him energy and make him stronger.
3. Fruits
Providing essential vitamins and minerals, fruits are miraculously good for your child. It's a great strategy to switch your kid's unhealthy and junk snacks with fruits. It keeps him filled, satisfied and healthy. Apart from that, it arouses health-consciousness in your child right from a young age.
4. Nuts
Made of healthy fats, nuts are important for kids for proper growth and development, and for a healthy heart too. Good fats give the much-needed energy to your child.
5. Milk
Protein and calcium. Need we say more?
6. Yogurt
Good bacteria present in yogurt betters the immunity system and improves digestion.
