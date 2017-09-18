ASK OUR EXPERTS

The 6 Most Beneficial Superfoods For Your Child

The 6 Most Beneficial Superfoods For Your Child

Eating the right food is instrumental to ensure a productive and fruitful growth of the child, both mentally and physically. Read on to know more about the most amazing superfoods for your kids.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 18, 2017
2-Min Read
The 6 Most Beneficial Superfoods For Your Child

A balanced, filling and tasty diet is good for kids

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet during childhood.
  2. Nuts, oatmeal, and eggs are great food options for kids.
  3. Milk and Yogurt are great diary products suited for children.
The foremost phase of a man's life is childhood. It is the first step to human life. Eating the right food is instrumental to ensure a productive and fruitful growth of the child, both mentally and physically. Parents should always look to make sure that their child is eating the right things, in the right amounts. A diet which is balanced, filling and tasty is what could do the job. So parents, take note of these super-foods for the good-health and well-being of your child.

1. Oatmeal

Fiber-rich whole grains such as oatmeal, digest at a slow-pace, keeping your kid energetic for a longer duration of time. It is believed that kids who eat oatmeal tend to have better concentration-powers, therefore, they perform better at school and sports.

2. Eggs

Rich in protein and containing the essential Vitamin-D, Eggs are a great breakfast option for your kid. They'll give him energy and make him stronger.

 

eggs

Photo Credit: istock

3. Fruits

Providing essential vitamins and minerals, fruits are miraculously good for your child. It's a great strategy to switch your kid's unhealthy and junk snacks with fruits. It keeps him filled, satisfied and healthy. Apart from that, it arouses health-consciousness in your child right from a young age.

4. Nuts

Made of healthy fats, nuts are important for kids for proper growth and development, and for a healthy heart too. Good fats give the much-needed energy to your child.

5. Milk

Protein and calcium. Need we say more?

 

diary

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Yogurt
Good bacteria present in yogurt betters the immunity system and improves digestion.

