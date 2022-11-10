Winters Are Here! Give A Boost To Your Kids' Immunity With These Foods
Immunity Boosting Foods: In this article, we list the best superfoods to add to your kid's diet to boost their immunity as the winter season sets.
Immunity Boosting Foods: A strong immune system can help fight against effectively
Your kid requires additional care now that winter is arriving. Could it be that your child's immune system isn't as strong as it should be? Flu is the most prevalent illness that any kid might contract throughout the winter. It isn't because your child has a weakened immune system, but rather because the flu virus may last a long period of stability in cold weather.
Keeping this in mind, it is still important to consume foods that boost their immunity to reduce the risk of them catching the flu or any other seasonal infection. Superfoods play an integral role in boosting our immunity due to their impeccable nutritive value. In this article, we list the best superfoods to add to your kid's diet to boost their immunity as the winter season sets.
6 superfoods you must add to your kid's diet this winter:
1. Curd
Curd ought to be at the top of your shopping list when it comes to immunity-boosting meals for children. It is full of probiotics, commonly known as healthy bacteria. It enhances gut health, digestion, and general well-being. It provides a plentiful source of many necessary nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and potassium. Give your children pure, white curd without added sugar or preservatives for the best results.
2. Nuts
In the winter, nuts are a fantastic source of both energy and warmth. Give your youngster cashews, peanuts, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts to keep them healthy all season long. Kids enjoy eating nuts, so you can include them in their diet along with delectable recipes to maintain a healthy metabolism.
Also read: Can Poor Gut Health Lower Immunity?
3. Seeds
High in essential nutrients like fibre, polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, as well as numerous other minerals and antioxidants, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, and flax seeds are among the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. These seeds, which are abundant in vitamin E, not only support your children's immune systems but also lower blood sugar, control cholesterol levels and maintain blood pressure.
4. Eggs
Consuming eggs satisfies vitamin and protein needs and contributes to a balanced diet during the winter. Many recipes, such as boiled eggs, omelettes, fried vegetable eggs with broccoli, carrots, bread omelette, etc., have gained popularity among mothers. You can also serve eggs in egg curries and biryani.
Also read: Turn To These Vitamin C-Rich Foods To Boost Immunity
5. Citrus fruits
The best foods for boosting immunity are undoubtedly citrus fruits. These fruits are a good source of vitamin C and include grapefruits, tangerines, sweet limes, oranges, clementines, and lemons. The micronutrient is very important for boosting your immune system. Aside from potassium, B vitamins, antioxidants, phosphorus, and magnesium, citrus fruits are also rich in potassium.
6. Green leafy vegetables
Green, leafy vegetables, commonly referred to as cruciferous vegetables, include broccoli, kale, spinach, cauliflower, and cabbage as some of the best foods for increasing a child's immune. Several important elements, including vitamins A, C, and K, iron, magnesium, calcium, and potassium, are abundant in these vegetables. Furthermore, they contain a lot of antioxidants, which greatly aid in boosting the immune system's performance.
Also read: Building Immunity In Winter With The Goodness Of Herbs
Make sure to incorporate these immunity-boosting foods into your kid's daily diet to reduce their chances of catching flu and other illnesses during winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.