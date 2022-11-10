Home »  Living Healthy »  Winters Are Here! Give A Boost To Your Kids' Immunity With These Foods

Winters Are Here! Give A Boost To Your Kids' Immunity With These Foods

Immunity Boosting Foods: In this article, we list the best superfoods to add to your kid's diet to boost their immunity as the winter season sets.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Nov 10, 2022
Immunity Boosting Foods: A strong immune system can help fight against effectively

Your kid requires additional care now that winter is arriving. Could it be that your child's immune system isn't as strong as it should be? Flu is the most prevalent illness that any kid might contract throughout the winter. It isn't because your child has a weakened immune system, but rather because the flu virus may last a long period of stability in cold weather.

Keeping this in mind, it is still important to consume foods that boost their immunity to reduce the risk of them catching the flu or any other seasonal infection. Superfoods play an integral role in boosting our immunity due to their impeccable nutritive value. In this article, we list the best superfoods to add to your kid's diet to boost their immunity as the winter season sets.

6 superfoods you must add to your kid's diet this winter:



1. Curd

Curd ought to be at the top of your shopping list when it comes to immunity-boosting meals for children. It is full of probiotics, commonly known as healthy bacteria. It enhances gut health, digestion, and general well-being. It provides a plentiful source of many necessary nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, and potassium. Give your children pure, white curd without added sugar or preservatives for the best results.

k9jp1638

Immunity boosting foods: Having curd can help you ensure a healthy gut
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Nuts

In the winter, nuts are a fantastic source of both energy and warmth. Give your youngster cashews, peanuts, almonds, pistachios, and walnuts to keep them healthy all season long. Kids enjoy eating nuts, so you can include them in their diet along with delectable recipes to maintain a healthy metabolism.

Also read: Can Poor Gut Health Lower Immunity?

3. Seeds

High in essential nutrients like fibre, polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, as well as numerous other minerals and antioxidants, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, and flax seeds are among the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet. These seeds, which are abundant in vitamin E, not only support your children's immune systems but also lower blood sugar, control cholesterol levels and maintain blood pressure.

4. Eggs

Consuming eggs satisfies vitamin and protein needs and contributes to a balanced diet during the winter. Many recipes, such as boiled eggs, omelettes, fried vegetable eggs with broccoli, carrots, bread omelette, etc., have gained popularity among mothers. You can also serve eggs in egg curries and biryani.

Also read: Turn To These Vitamin C-Rich Foods To Boost Immunity

5. Citrus fruits

The best foods for boosting immunity are undoubtedly citrus fruits. These fruits are a good source of vitamin C and include grapefruits, tangerines, sweet limes, oranges, clementines, and lemons. The micronutrient is very important for boosting your immune system. Aside from potassium, B vitamins, antioxidants, phosphorus, and magnesium, citrus fruits are also rich in potassium.

qp8gjv9o

Foods rich in vitamin C are well-known for their immunity boosting properties
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Green leafy vegetables

Green, leafy vegetables, commonly referred to as cruciferous vegetables, include broccoli, kale, spinach, cauliflower, and cabbage as some of the best foods for increasing a child's immune. Several important elements, including vitamins A, C, and K, iron, magnesium, calcium, and potassium, are abundant in these vegetables. Furthermore, they contain a lot of antioxidants, which greatly aid in boosting the immune system's performance.

Also read: Building Immunity In Winter With The Goodness Of Herbs

Make sure to incorporate these immunity-boosting foods into your kid's daily diet to reduce their chances of catching flu and other illnesses during winter.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

