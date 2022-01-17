Turn To These Vitamin C-Rich Foods To Boost Immunity
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a list of foods that are rich in Vitamin C and help boost our immunity to fight infections.
A bowl of strawberries provides 98 milligrams of vitamin C
Vitamin C is one of the most vital nutrients for good health, and it's benefits range from improving skin to boosting immunity and much more. During a time when seasonal flu and rising cases of COVID-19 are being reported, it is natural for us to be cautious about our diet. You don't have to dash to your neighbourhood pharmacy to stock up on Vitamin C tablets; you can find it in several food sources. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal listed some fruits that are loaded with Vitamin C and would help you boost immunity.
Nmami Agarwal shared the following natural food sources to boost immunity with Vitamin C:
1) Oranges and sweet lime
Fruits like oranges and sweet lime are widely recognised as a good source of vitamin C. So, make it a habit to include them in your diet. However, if you are consuming oranges or sweet lime, have it as a whole to not juice it.
2) Kiwi
Kiwi is yet another natural source of vitamin C. Nmami Agarwal stated that a small kiwi provides 60 milligrams of Ascorbic acid.
3) Hot green chilli
Most vegetables and spices that we use in the kitchen are rich in health benefits we may not be aware of. Green chillis are a great source of vitamin C. One chilli is packed with 109 milligrams of vitamin C.
4) Strawberries
Strawberry is a popular winter fruit and people often relish it in different food items. Nmami Agarwal revealed that one bowl of strawberries provides 98 milligrams of vitamin C.
The nutritionist further stated that apart from the mentioned fruits, broccoli, guava, sprouts, cauliflower are all packed with vitamin C and are an excellent source to boost immunity.
Take a look at Nmami's video here:
A few days ago, Nmami Agarwal stated the benefits of having ginger, yet another food item that helps in boosting immunity. Ginger is an important ingredient used in Indian households. Nmami stated that ginger also helped in fighting common winter diseases. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties managed inflammation in the body. Read more about it here.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab the foods suggested by Nmami Agarwal and get started with the process of building immunity.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
