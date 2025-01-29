Home »  Living Healthy »  Immunity-Boosting Foods: 5 Essential Nutrients You Shouldn't Ignore

Immunity-Boosting Foods: 5 Essential Nutrients You Shouldn't Ignore

Here we have a list of essential nutrients that can help boost immunity.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 29, 2025 06:19 IST
2-Min Read
Immunity-Boosting Foods: 5 Essential Nutrients You Shouldnt Ignore

Eating a healthy diet is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your immune system

Infections and illnesses become prevalent during the winter season. Therefore, during this time it is important to have a strong immune system. Eating a healthy diet is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your immune system. Essential nutrients play a vital role in enhancing immune function. These nutrients also help boost overall health. To keep illnesses at bay, here we have a list of essential nutrients that can help boost immunity.

Nutrients to boost immunity

1. Vitamin C



RELATED STORIES
related

Combat Effects Of Air Pollution With This Ginger And Licorice Tea

In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Ancient Digin shared her special ginger and licorice tea recipe

related

Why You Should Add Pickled Almonds To Your Winter Diet

Adding pickled almonds to your winter diet not only enhances flavour but also supports digestion, strengthens immunity, and keeps you warm and active during the colder months.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. It also reduces oxidative stress in the body. Foods rich in vitamin C include citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, and broccoli.

2. Zinc



Researchers have shown that zinc can help reduce the duration and severity of infections. It is crucial for immune cell function. Meat, shellfish, legumes, seeds, nuts, dairy and whole grains are some good sources of zinc.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, helps straighten the immune system. Studies have shown that those with vitamin D deficiency may experience frequent infections and illnesses. Sunlight is a primary source of vitamin D, but it's also found in foods such as fatty fish (like salmon), mushrooms, fortified dairy products and egg yolks.

4. Vitamin A

Vitamin A helps regulate the immune system and enhances the body's ability to fight off infections. Sources of vitamin A include carrots, sweet potato, broccoli, spinach, orange and dairy products.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, flaxseeds and walnuts have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation and help regulate the immune response. Omega-3s are also known to promote heart health.

Eating a well-balanced diet is essential for your immune system as well as overall well-being.

Proper nutrition should be combined with other healthy lifestyle practices such as regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and stress management for the best results.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases