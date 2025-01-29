Immunity-Boosting Foods: 5 Essential Nutrients You Shouldn't Ignore
Infections and illnesses become prevalent during the winter season. Therefore, during this time it is important to have a strong immune system. Eating a healthy diet is one of the most effective ways to strengthen your immune system. Essential nutrients play a vital role in enhancing immune function. These nutrients also help boost overall health. To keep illnesses at bay, here we have a list of essential nutrients that can help boost immunity.
Nutrients to boost immunity
1. Vitamin C
Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect your cells from damage caused by free radicals. It also reduces oxidative stress in the body. Foods rich in vitamin C include citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits, strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, and broccoli.
2. Zinc
Researchers have shown that zinc can help reduce the duration and severity of infections. It is crucial for immune cell function. Meat, shellfish, legumes, seeds, nuts, dairy and whole grains are some good sources of zinc.
3. Vitamin D
Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, helps straighten the immune system. Studies have shown that those with vitamin D deficiency may experience frequent infections and illnesses. Sunlight is a primary source of vitamin D, but it's also found in foods such as fatty fish (like salmon), mushrooms, fortified dairy products and egg yolks.
4. Vitamin A
Vitamin A helps regulate the immune system and enhances the body's ability to fight off infections. Sources of vitamin A include carrots, sweet potato, broccoli, spinach, orange and dairy products.
5. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish, flaxseeds and walnuts have anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation and help regulate the immune response. Omega-3s are also known to promote heart health.
Eating a well-balanced diet is essential for your immune system as well as overall well-being.
Proper nutrition should be combined with other healthy lifestyle practices such as regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and stress management for the best results.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
