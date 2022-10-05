Can Poor Gut Health Lower Immunity?
Digestion & Immunity: Here's how digestion affects our bodies immune system.
Digestion & Immunity: Foods rich in fibre improve gut health and later our immunity
It wasn't that long ago that people believed bacteria was a distinct organism that only helped some foods be digested and had little to do with human health. The fact that humans have over 10,000 different types of bacteria in our guts and billions of other microbes has just lately come to light.
Knowledge about bacteria is constantly expanding as a result of technological developments in medicine and declining prices for genetic sequencing. In reality, experts think that bacteria, particularly the bacteria in our gut, have a significant role in our level of health and happiness.
Your stomach may be a key factor if you want to strengthen your immune system. Your immune system and your gut health are intertwined, and changes to one can have an impact on the other.
Your gut is home to hundreds of different kinds of microorganisms, which are generally referred to as your gut microbiome. These microbes include bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other types of microbes. Some bacteria are linked to improved health outcomes while others are linked to worse health outcomes.
A healthy immune system depends on a gut microbiome that typically contains a wide variety of various helpful microorganisms. It is crucial for controlling your immune system's response to infection or damage while preventing it from attacking healthy bodily tissue.
The balance between beneficial and harmful bacteria must be maintained for human health. Your immune system and stomach have a higher chance of defending the body against harmful germs the more allies you have on your side.
The immune system is essential to the body because it defends it from foreign and dangerous intruders. It is made up of a collection of organs, proteins, and cells that collaborate to defend the body against pathogens including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and toxins. Your body's immune cells serve as its first line of defense, recognising, identifying, and neutralising any potentially hazardous elements (environmental or pathogenic) that have entered the body.
It is undetectable when the immune system is functioning properly. Your defenses, however, weaken to the point that you are unable to fight when they are insufficient or when you are exhausted. It's more likely that opportunistic bacteria and viruses may infect you.
Your immune system and your gut flora interact in a complicated, reciprocal manner. Your gut microbiota may directly affect your immune system, including how well it responds to certain forms of inflammation, just as your immune system's health can affect how well your digestive system functions.
The relationship between a strong immune system and a diversified gut microbiome with numerous advantageous microorganisms is becoming more and more clear in the research. Recent studies show how healthy gut health and gut bacteria can help fight off pathogens and also make our immunity stronger.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
