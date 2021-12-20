Building Immunity In Winter With The Goodness Of Herbs
These herbs will help you boost immunity in winters
During winter, various environmental changes take place, making us prone to diseases like the common cold, flu, fever, and much more. Therefore, it is essential to strengthen our immune systems. Ayurvedic herbs are oftenrecommended to help boost our immunity. Regular intake of a healthy diet enriched with the goodness of herbs helps us keep diseases at bay.
”Immunesystems are most challenged during winter, as we are more susceptible to catching a cold and flu. Following the right diet and a proper exercise regimen to support theimmune systemthus becomes essential,”says Dr. Shruthi M Hegde, Senior Research Associate, R&D, of a leading wellness company. ”Ayurvedic herbs like Licorice, Guduchi, Haridra, and Tulasi have exceptional medicinal properties that can help strengthen the immune system, making us less prone to diseases. Making healthy lifestyle choices will strengthen our body in the long run,” she adds.
Know Your Winter Care Herbs:
Licorice
During winter, people often complain of sore throats. Licorice helps in easing sore throat issues as it has antibacterial properties. Besides, it helps in curing upper respiratory tract problems such as the common cold.
Guduchi
Guduchi, also known as Giloy, is one of the most valued herbs in Ayurveda. It aids in detoxification. It is also extremely effective against the common cold and provides relief against asthma, bronchitis, and several other diseases. Guduchi can also help increase the body's resistance to illness and stress, supporting the overall immune system.
Haridra
Haridra is the Sanskrit name for Turmeric, a traditional Ayurvedic herb that has healing properties. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help keep the skin glowing and are beneficial in the long-term management of infections, allergies, and oxidative stress in chronic ailments. Haridra also helps improve digestion, support the circulatory and immune systems, and provides relief against arthritis and the common cold.
Tulasi
Consuming Tulasi is beneficial in strengthening our immunity. The antimicrobial properties of Tulasi make it an exceptional choice to help preventrespiratory ailments. This herb also provides relief from chest congestion, suppresses cough,and helps in the mobilization of mucus.
This winter,eata healthy and balanced diet to nourish your body. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet to boost immunity and keep illnesses away.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
