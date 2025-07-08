You Can Catch These Diseases From Your Pets
In this article, we discuss some diseases you can catch from your pets and how to avoid them.
Regular veterinary checkups, proper pet hygiene & clean surroundings are your best tools
Humans can catch certain diseases from their pets and these are called zoonotic diseases. While pets offer companionship and health benefits, they can also carry bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi that may spread to people. The risk increases with poor hygiene, weakened immune systems, or lack of preventive pet care. However, most pet-related infections are preventable with proper pet handling, regular vet visits, cleanliness, and good personal hygiene. Keep reading as we discuss some diseases you can catch from your pets and how to avoid them.
8 Common diseases you can catch from your pets and how to avoid them
1. Ringworm
A fungal infection that affects the skin, scalp, or nails. Pets like cats and dogs can carry it and transmit it through direct contact. Regularly bathe and groom pets. Disinfect areas your pet frequently visits. Avoid touching animals with bald patches or lesions. Always wash your hands after petting or handling pets.
2. Toxoplasmosis
Toxoplasmosis is caused by a parasite found in cat faeces. It's especially risky for pregnant women and those with weak immune systems. Clean the litter box daily while wearing gloves (preferably someone else should do it during pregnancy), and wash hands thoroughly afterward. Avoid undercooked meat, another source of the parasite.
3. Cat scratch disease (CSD)
A bacterial infection caused by Bartonella henselae, usually spread through scratches or bites from infected cats. Avoid rough play with cats, especially kittens. Clean scratches or bites immediately with soap and water. Keep cats indoors and flea-free.
4. Salmonellosis
Caused by Salmonella bacteria, which can be transmitted through handling reptiles, birds, or contaminated pet food (especially raw diets). Always wash your hands after touching pets or their food. Keep reptiles away from kitchens and children under 5. Avoid feeding pets raw meat without veterinary advice.
5. Leptospirosis
A bacterial infection often spread through the urine of infected dogs or wild animals. Humans can contract it through contaminated water or soil. Vaccinate your dog, avoid walking them in floodwaters or muddy areas, and wear gloves when cleaning up pet urine or waste.
6. Campylobacteriosis
A bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea in humans, often transmitted by handling puppies or kittens with diarrhoea. Practice good hygiene when cleaning up after pets. Wash hands after pet contact, especially before eating or cooking.
7. Rabies
A deadly virus transmitted through bites from infected animals. It affects the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms appear. Ensure pets are vaccinated against rabies. Avoid contact with stray or wild animals. Seek immediate medical care if bitten or scratched.
8. Hookworms and roundworms
These parasites live in the intestines of pets and can be passed to humans through faeces-contaminated soil or pet fur. They can cause skin infections or more serious internal issues. Deworm pets regularly. Promptly clean up pet faeces. Teach children not to play in areas where pets relieve themselves, and ensure they wash their hands afterward.
Regular veterinary checkups, proper pet hygiene, clean surroundings, and awareness are your best tools to enjoy a safe, healthy bond with your furry (or feathery or scaly) friend.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.