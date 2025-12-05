Climate Change Turning India Into A Dengue Hotspot, Experts Tell NDTV
Experts speak to NDTV about dengue emerging as a major infectious disease to contend with
Dengue has become a major public health concern in India affecting lakhs of people across India, stretching healthcare systems, and evolving into a year-round threat due to climate change. As India accounts for one-third of global dengue cases, medical experts speaking to NDTV warn that the country needs urgent interventions, stronger public awareness, and a coordinated national response.
Dengue Cases Rising Sharply
Dr. Raj Shankar Ghosh, Lead, Head Consultancy, NANGIA & Co., and former Director, Infectious Diseases, Gates Foundation, explained why dengue numbers are climbing each year.
He cited better disease tracking but warned that changing weather patterns are reshaping the spread of the virus. "Dengue is a disease that has been rapidly increasing in numbers over the past few years. With climate change and global warming affecting India, new disease patterns are emerging, largely due to their impact on mosquito breeding," he told NDTV.
India currently reports 2-2.5 lakh cases annually, but these are "under-reported," he said, adding, "At least the surveillance system is now able to pick up more cases."
With many regions now experiencing warmer, wetter conditions favorable for mosquitoes to breed, dengue is no longer a strictly seasonal disease in India.
Why Children Are More Vulnerable
Children face a particularly high risk of complications from dengue, explained eminent pediatrician Dr. Neelam Mohan. She is the Senior Director, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Medanta Medicity, and President (2026) of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.
She said the vulnerability begins with how their bodies respond. "Children are more vulnerable because their immune system is immature. Their capillaries are thinner, and dengue affects capillaries and causes leakage. They have a very narrow margin during severe dengue," she said.
Even minor fluid leakage can trigger shock in young children. Communication is another barrier. "A small child cannot explain headache, abdominal pain, or restlessness the way an adult can."
She also highlighted India's high rates of malnutrition and anemia. "Sixty-seven per cent of children under five are anemic. Anemia is a major risk factor."
"Obesity is a bigger threat than under-nutrition for severe dengue," she said.
Many severe cases in children come from overweight or obese groups, she noted.
When Dengue Turns Severe
Internal medicine specialist Dr. Rakesh Gupta explained that severe dengue is an emergency. Most dengue cases are mild but can escalate quickly. He is the Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.
Common symptoms include fever, body ache, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and weakness. But "severe dengue" shows three critical features: plasma leakage causing fluid accumulation, severe bleeding, and involvement of organs such as the liver and lungs, along with extreme weakness, inability to eat or drink, and drowsiness," the expert revealed.
He said that patients with severe dengue need ICU-level care, immediate fluid management, and close monitoring.
"Watch out for any warning signs and symptoms of severe dengue and contact a doctor immediately... Seek emergency care without delay," he warned.
When parents relax at the wrong time: A dangerous misconception
Dr. Neelam Mohan said that parents usually become less worried when fever dips, but in dengue, that is exactly when danger peaks.
She clarified, "Leakage increases when the fever goes down, not during the first 48-72 hours."
Warning signs in children include:
- refusing feeds
- irritability or excessive crying
- lethargy or abnormal sleepiness
- vomiting repeatedly
- no urine output for 6-8 hours
- cold skin despite no fever
- swollen abdomen
- fast pulse
- severe weakness
She also addressed a misconception. "Parents chase platelet numbers. But platelets are not the main concern, it is the thickness of blood."
If liver enzymes rise more than twice the normal range, the child is in a high-risk category, she warned.
Dengue Is Expanding Into New Regions: Emerging challenges and implications
Dr. Ghosh said India needs a new health strategy as dengue emerges in areas that have never seen the virus before. "We need programmes, practices, and policies."
1. Programmes: Different government sectors (health, education, environment) must work together with a common dashboard to track hotspots and outbreaks.
2. People's Practices: Low-awareness regions now witnessing dengue need urgent community-level education. "People must be educated on protection, especially clothing, since warm climates make people wear lighter clothes outdoors."
3. Integrated Vector Control: A coordinated mosquito-control strategy across villages and cities is essential. "All stakeholders must work together at the level of people's practices, programmes, and policies."
With dengue now classified as a Grade-3 emergency by WHO, experts urge rapid institutional action and public vigilance.
Children remain the most vulnerable, climate change is amplifying mosquito breeding cycles, and severe dengue can escalate within hours.
