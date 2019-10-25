Sitting All Day? Mind You Posture! Know Surprising Ill-Effects Of Bad Posture
Bad posture can affect more than your back. There are many health hazards associated with poor posture. From your digestion to sleeping pattern it can cause many discomforts in your day to day life. Here are some health issues associated with poor posture.
Bad posture can affect your health in many ways
- Sitting all day is related to many health issues
- Sitting in bad posture can cause multiple issues
- Bad posture can cause sever pain in neck, back and foot
Sitting all day is associated with many health hazards. But if you are sitting in bad posture than you are making the situation worse. There are multiple adverse effects linked with bad posture other than back pain. Most people forget to correct their posture while sitting. If you are one of those then you might be correcting your posture while reading this. Poor posture can also affect your organs therefore it is extremely necessary to sit properly which does not affect your health negatively. Not just your physical health it can affect your mental health as well. Here are some reasons how bad posture is silently affecting your health.
Bad effects of poor posture
1. Foot pain
Bad posture can cause foot pain. If you are sitting most of the time of the day and experiencing foot pain then you must check your posture. The poor alignment of different body parts lead to foot pain. It can later cause problem while walking or simply sitting.
2. Headache
Headache might be a common part of your daily schedule due to the work pressure, deadlines and many more factors. But there can be many more reasons behind that headache other than stress. Poor sitting posture can also cause headache. It can increase neck pain, back pain and further leads to headache. When you are working, the amount of stress along with bad posture can trigger headache.
3. More and more stress
Well there are many day to day factors which can give you huge amount of stress. But you might not know your sitting posture can also give you stress. Bad posture contributes to more stress which can make it difficult for you to complete your tasks. Keep your posture right to avoid unnecessary contributors of stress.
4. Poor digestion
When you sit in a wrong posture it can affect your abdominal organs. It may sound weird but a bad posture can mess with your digestion. The effect of bad posture on your digestion organ can lead to this condition. If you face constipation more frequently then you must once check your posture along with other factors.
5. Improper sleeping pattern
Not sitting properly all day long can affect your sleeping pattern. You may face problem to fall asleep. It is generally due to the stress your muscles face due to bad posture. Keep your sitting position right to avoid such problems.
