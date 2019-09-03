Gut Health: 4 Simple Dietary Changes To Improve Your Gut Health
Your gut health supports multiple functions inside your body. You can make some simple changes in your diet and keep your gut healthy. Read here to understand some simple dietary changes which can contribute to better gut health.
Gut health: Keep your gut health intact by adding some healthy foods to your diet
A healthy gut is a home for the community of healthy microbes which help in breaking down the food and better absorption of nutrients. It also keeps the bad bacteria under control. From digestion to throwing waste out of your body, your gut is responsible for numerous functions. Not just the digestion it affects the functioning of different body parts. Some minor mistakes can ruin your gut health. You can keep many diseases at bay by keeping your gut healthy. Some digestive changes can work wonders for your gut health. You might be wondering what to do to keep your gut healthy? Here is the answer you are looking for. Listed below are some healthy practices which can promote gut health and along with your overall health.
Ways to improve gut health
1. Eat a balanced diet
A balanced diet has properly distributed nutrients. Every nutrient plays different role for your body. A healthy and balanced will promote a healthy gut. Some of the foods which can leave a soothing effect on your gut include garlic, pineapple, apple cider vinegar, broccoli, ginger and many more. A balanced diet will also ensure that you consume enough nutrients required by your body. It will also promote a healthy weight.
2. Add more probiotics to your diet
Probiotics contain good bacteria and support better digestion. Yogurt is the best probiotic you can choose. You can consume yogurt at any time of the day. But avoid flavoured yogurts as they are loaded with added sugar. Add fresh yogurt to your diet. You can also add berries and different fruits to it. It will enhance its taste and make it extremely healthy.
3. Check what suits you
You need to monitor your gut health and keep a constant check on it. If eating something is causing you any kind of trouble, do not consume it in excess. Also, check the different food intolerances you have. Eliminate that food from your diet to support your gut health.
4. Practice smart eating
In order to keep your gut healthy, take a look on your diet. Eliminate such foods which can cause trouble to your gut. Avoid eating foods loaded with sugar, highly processed foods, foods high in fats and extremely oily foods. Add more protein to your diet. You can also try a plant-based diet as it also leaves a positive impact on the gut health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
