Sinusitis: Is Change Of Weather Worsening Sinus Symptoms? Try These Home Remedies For Quick Relief
Sinusitis home remedies: If your sinus is worsening because of a dip in weather, you must definitely try these home remedies.
Sinusitis home remedies: Drinking warm fluids can reduce nasal congestion caused by sinusitis
HIGHLIGHTS
- Take sufficient rest when suffering from sinus symptoms
- Inhale steam vapours to reduce nasal congestion
- Neti pots with saline water can be effective in clearing out mucus
Change of weather brings with itself cough, cold, infections and worsens sinusitis. Sinusitis is a condition in which lining of sinuses become inflamed. Viral infection and allergies are usually the cause of sinusitis. Headache, facial pain, nasal congestion and runny nose are common symptoms of sinusitis. It is only in rare cases that sinus can get serious. The condition can be treated with antibiotics, but it is always better to give some natural home remedies a try before resorting to antibiotics.
Home remedies for sinusitis
Sinusitis can be treated with some remedies you can try at home. Following them regularly for a week can give you good results.
Also read: Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works
- Use warm heat: When sinusitis is giving you a runny nose beyond your control or severe nasal congestion, you can try warm heat. Simply put a warm, wet towel on your face. It might take off some of the pressure.
- Breathe in steam vapours: Steam is actually one of the most effective remedies that can help you deal with sinusitis. Take a bowl with warm (not hot) water, put a towel on your head and inhale the steam until the water is still warm. It can reduce sinus symptoms effectively.
- Neti pots: Nasal irrigation with salt water can help in clearing out mucus and keep your sinus moist. Use neti pots with previously boiled water to make the irrigation solution. Make sure you rinse the pot after each use and let it dry.
Also read: Here Are 6 Easy Tips To Treat Sinus Infection
- Humidify: Using humidifier in rooms in which you spend a lot of time can help in reducing sinus symptoms. Keep your indoors clean at all times.
- Drink warm fluids: Drinking warm fluids can help in thinning mucus and reducing blockage in your sinuses. Make sure you drink no alcohol during a sinus infection.
- Take sufficient rest: Rest is important for quick recovery. Exertion or doing to much can worsen headaches and other symptoms of sinusitis. Sleep well and take sufficient rest to curb your sinus infection effectively.
Also read: Sinusitis: 6 Best Essential Oil Based Remedies
If your sinus doesn't go after trying these remedies for a week or more, you can resort to antibiotics prescribed by your doctor. If that too doesn't work, you might need surgery and better medical assistance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.