Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

Ginger for congestion: Read here to know the many benefits of using ginger for reducing cough, cold and congestion. This is a must-read as many of you might already be experiencing increased cough, wheezing and sneezing because of changing weather and slight dip in air quality.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Oct 16, 2019 03:55 IST
2-Min Read
Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce bronchitis symptoms

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ginger has antiviral and antibacterial properties
  2. You can use ginger tea to get relief from cough and cold
  3. Ginger can have a soothing effect on chest congestion

With change in weather and air quality dipping gradually, incidence of chest congestion, cough and cold is likely to increase. For people who are already experiencing more cough and congestion, it is time you begin to take some precautionary measures and home remedies to get the situation in control before it gets too late. In this article, we are going to talk about ginger can help in reducing cough and congestion. For ages, ginger has been considered to be a medicinal spice for conditions like cough, cold and congestion.

Ginger for congestion: Know how it reduces cough and cold


Chest congestion occurs as a result of excess mucous formation, also known as phlegm. While some mucous is required by the body to defend against foreign invaders bacteria and viruses, excess of it can cause infections, flu or bronchitis.

Also read: From Weight Loss To Strong Immunity, Here Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Ginger Tea

1. Not only does ginger act as a natural decongestant, it also has a soothing effect on your chest. It clears your chest of mucous and causes almost instant relief.

unj1fgh8

Ginger has a soothing effect on your chest and can reduce cough
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ginger is anti-inflammatory in nature. You can prepare ginger infused tea and sip it warm. It has been found to be an effective remedy for reducing bronchitis symptoms.

3. You can also try a ginger wrap for both kids and adults. While kids should apply only for 2-3 hours before bed time, adults can leave it overnight. To make a ginger wrap, you need to combine honey and flour. Pour some olive oil and some grated ginger. Put a portion of the mixture in a napkin and wrap gauze around it. Tape it to your chest using adhesive tape. A ginger wrap can help in removing mucous from lungs and reduces cough effectively.

onh20kc8

Ginger wrap and ginger tea are two effective ways to use ginger for treating cough and cold
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Health Benefits of Ginger For Your Body

4. It is because of antiviral and antibacterial properties of ginger that congestion is reduced effectively. It dries out any excess mucous and stimulates removal of its build-up. Lesser congestion means lesser wheezing, coughing and sneezing.

Apart from having ginger tea, you can also try and consume some grated ginger mixed with honey in the morning. Have warm water alongside. Ginger masala chai can have an amazing soothing effect on your chest, cough and cold. Try for a few weeks and let us know in the comments below how this home remedy works for you.

Also read: 7 Miraculous Health Benefits Of Ginger Water

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information. 

Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion
Ginger For Congestion: Know How It Works And Ways To Use Ginger For Reducing Cough, Cold And Congestion

