Should You Add A Resistance Band To Your Workouts? Fitness Trainer Gives The Answer
If you are still refraining from going to the gym, but definitely want to do some challenging weight training exercises at home, its time you get your hands at a resistance band. Read here to know more.
Resistance bands can make exercises more challenging
- Resistance band can help in toning of muscles
- It can make exercises more challenging
- It can aid muscle recovery
Its about time you worked towards making your home workouts much more effective than they currently are. A pair of dumbbells, foam roller and resistance bands are a few portable equipment that you may be having by now. Resistance bands, for instance, can be used for making your workouts more challenging. They can be helpful if you are aiming to gain muscles. Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines says that resistance band or recovery band can aid muscle activation. What's more, they are super portable and an inexpensive alternate to dumbbells or weights.
Upper body resistance bands workouts
If you are still refraining from going to the gym, but definitely want to do some challenging weight training exercises at home, its time you get your hands at a resistance band. "They add extra load to exercises. I also love that you can add additional resistance to your workouts by simply tightening the recovery band," Itsines writes in the caption of her recent Instagram post.
If you already own a resistance band, make sure it is in a good condition. See if it can securely by anchored around your feet. See if its slippery or it facilitates a good grip.
In her post, Itsines shares an upper body workout with resistance bands. It includes the Face pull exercise. For that particular exercise, she recommends wrapping the band multiple times around your feet. You can also press your feet against a sturdy object. It can help in keeping the band in place.
In this workout, Itsines does exercises like bent-over row and chest press, with a resistance band, instead of a dumbbell. Here are the exercises included in this upper body workout:
- Kneeling Shoulder Press - 20 reps
- Bent-Over Row - 12 reps
- Band Pull-Apart - 12 reps
- Chest Press - 12 reps
- Face Pull - 12 reps
- Bicep Curl - 20 reps
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Complete three laps. Set a timer, and you will see that this workout can be completed in less than 30 minutes. If you were out of ideas for trying new and different workouts, then this one can definitely be a saviour. You can do it!
