Lunch Break Workout: Plank Jacks, Lunges And Other Exercises You Can Do In Just 10 Minutes
Lunch break workout: The workout can target your abs, legs back, thighs and abs. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done and make sure you get the technique right.
You can do this workout during your lunch break every day
HIGHLIGHTS
- The workout can be done within 10 minutes at home
- It can be done anytime, anywhere
- It requires less space and can be done without any equipment
Do you know that you can do a quick workout during your daily lunch break? Surprising right? Well, as long as you are making the decision to workout every day, majority of the work is done! Brace yourselves as Kayla Itsines, the celeb fitness trainer has recently shared a lunch break workout, that can be completed in just 10 minutes. Yes you heard that right. 10 minutes is all you need to complete this workout, which can also be done without any equipment.
Lunch break workout for days when you feel short of time
In the caption of her Insta post, Itsines says that since most of her workouts can be done in under 30 minutes, they are perfect for a lunch break.
Also read: Lower Body Power Workout: Get Toned Legs And Thighs In Just 25 Minutes With This Routine
Short and efficient workouts are the need of the hour, especially when one is constantly multitasking in working from home, meeting deadlines and managing chores all by yourself.
So here's a workout that you can complete in just 10 minutes. It occupies very less space so you can do it anywhere in the house, and practically anywhere.
Also read: Boost Your Stamina With These Diet And Workout Tips From Celeb Trainer Vinod Channa
The workout includes a total of six exercises. Here are they:
- Curtsy Lunge - 30 sec
- Broad Jump & High Knees - 60 sec
- Double-Pulse Sumo Squat - 30 sec
- Plank Jacks - 30 sec
- Rocking Chair Burpee - 30 sec
- Glute Bridge Walkout - 30 sec
Set a timer and complete 3 laps to make it a full workout. The workout can target your abs, legs back, thighs and abs. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done and make sure you get the technique right.
10-MINUTE LUNCH BREAK WORKOUT Women often ask me for short workouts they can get done on their lunch break. I normally say that my #BBG workouts are perfect for a lunch break, because they are ALL under 30 minutes! In my new BBG Zero Equipment program I've also included express workouts that are less than 15 minutes. This quick lunch break workout is great as it needs very little space - and just like all my BBG Zero Equipment workouts, you can do it pretty much anywhere. Lunch Break Workout: Curtsy Lunge - 30 sec Broad Jump & High Knees - 60 sec Double-Pulse Sumo Squat - 30 sec Plank Jacks - 30 sec Rocking Chair Burpee - 30 sec Glute Bridge Walkout - 30 sec Complete 3 laps! Need more fast, zero-equipment workouts?! Try my new program BBG Zero Equipment today with a 7-day free trial on @sweat. www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment ⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BBGathome #SWEATathome #BBGZeroEquipment #highintensityworkout #workoutvideo #BBG #SWEAT
If you are trying to lose weight or work towards building your strength and stamina, this workout could really help.
Let's do this!
Also read: Weight Loss: 4 Tips To Make No Equipment Workouts More Effective
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.