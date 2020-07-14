10 Minutes Is All It Takes To Complete This Upper Body Workout For Women
Upper body workout: Women often tend to get away with workouts that target the upper body and those that involve weight lifiting. However, it is important you don't neglect them, especially if you want to get a stronger and toned body.
The workout can strengthen your arms, chest and back
HIGHLIGHTS
- Watch Kayla Itsine's Insta video to see how each exercise is done
- A pair of dumbbells is all you need for this workout
- The workout can improve your overall body strength
Training the upper body is something that most women don't enjoy. For many, the upper body is not the target area. The focus is usually on getting toned abs and thighs and a flat stomach. However, weight lifting is as important as cardio, for both men and women. Not only can it make your arms and chest more toned, it can also improve your posture and make you stronger. At least once a week of your workouts must be dedicated to weight lifting target your upper body.
Sharing one such quick yet effective workout is celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines on Instagram. "For the ladies who dread upper body day, this is for you!" she writes in her post.
"I understand that not everyone enjoys training the upper body, but it's important that we don't neglect it, in order to improve your overall body strength," she adds.
The workout includes a total of six exercises that will work on your arms and chest. All you need is a pair of dumbbells to these exercises. One lap of the workout can be completed in 10 minutes. You can keep a gap of 30 seconds between each exercises. Do 3 laps to complete the workout.
6 exercises that are included in upper body workout for women by Kayla Itsines
- Chest Press - 12 reps
- Skull Crusher - 15 reps
- Bent-Over Row - 24 reps
- Alternating Bicep Curl - 30 reps (15 each side)
- Shoulder Press - 15 reps
- Side to Front Raise - 15 reps
Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. It is important to learn the right technique of the exercises to make them effective. These exercises can help in toning your arms, upper back, shoulders and chest.
