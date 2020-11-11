Weight Loss: 6 Tips That Can Motivate You To Workout On A Day When You Feel Like Skipping It
Workout motivation tips for weight loss: Do not miss your workout. Think about why you started exercising in the first place and get moving, says lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.
Exercise tips: Wear your workout clothes and shoes and it can encourage you to start exercising
HIGHLIGHTS
- Every day in exercise is different
- Some days you may feel low on energy and mood
- This may make you not feel like exercising and skipping your workout
Midweek blues are pretty common. Apart from finding it difficult to find the motivation to work efficiently, many people feel lazy and probably demotivated to workout. Well, we have got you covered! If you are someone who feels lazy today and has already taken the decision to skip your workout, then here's what you can do. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, in one of his recent posts on Instagram, talks about a few simple tricks that can motivate you to workout on a day you absolutely don't feel like doing it.
Weight loss: Tips to workout on a day you don't feel like exercising
It is commonly said that when you feel like giving up on something, think of why you started it in the first place. The same goes with your daily workout and your workout goals.
Also read: Belly Fat: Ladies, Get The Abs You Have Always Dreamt Of, With This Glutes And Abs Workout By Kayla Itsines
People who exercise regularly know that not every day is the same while exercising. Energy levels, mood, stress, pre-workout meal and many other facts influence exercise performance.
And it is most likely to be on a day of high stress, low mood and low energy levels that you will not feel like working out at all. Coutinho says, "Remind yourself how you usually feel after each workout."
Here are other tips that can help:
1. Put on your workout clothes. Even better, invest in some fancy ones so that you want to wear them daily.
2. Appreciate yourself. Regularly write down your progress in terms of inch loss or weight loss, or how well your clothes fit you now. Now put on your workout shoes.
Also read: Lunch Break Workout: Plank Jacks, Lunges And Other Exercises You Can Do In Just 10 Minutes
3. Start exercising. Even if you do it for a minute, it can help you get in a rhythm and continue for 10-15 minutes. And remember, that it is not important to take out one hour or more for exercising every day. High Intensity Interval Training, Tabata and High Intensity Circuit Training are a few workouts that can be done in a 10-15 or 20 minutes.
4. Compile a nice workout playlist. Fill it will the music you enjoy. Good music can improve your mood and also motivate you to exercise at times.
5. Make your workouts interesting. Try to do different kinds of exercises regularly. Variety in workouts can help in avoiding boredom. Also make sure your workouts are challenging so that you make progress continuously.
Also read: Weight Loss: This Power Workout Will Make You Feel Energetic Like Never Before- Try It Now!
6. Try to be accountable by sharing your workouts on social media or by sharing details of your workout with a friend. This not only makes you more responsible but also motivates you to workout.
We are sure by now you want to workout today. Here's a no equipment workout that you can do at home, any time, anywhere, without any equipment. Get up and get started. You can do this!
Some of the most popular muscle groups that women ask me how to strengthen are glutes and abs. This #BBGZeroEquipment-style workout is PERFECT for targeting both areas - and the best part is you don't need any equipment to do it! All you will need is space for a mat or towel to begin. I love at-home workouts that challenge me - without the need for equipment - and I know you do, too! If you want more workouts like this one to give you a challenge anytime and anywhere, my 'No-Equipment Workouts' YouTube playlist is for you! Make sure you subscribe to my channel so you can try the latest workouts I'm posting. High Plank Alternating Superman - 20 reps (10 per side) Side-Lying Hip Raise & Abduction - 20 reps (10 per side) Reverse Plank Walkout - 15 reps Complete 3 laps Single-Leg Romanian Deadlift & Knee-Up - 20 reps (10 per side) Lateral Pop Squat - 20 reps (10 per side) Russian Twist - 30 reps (15 per side) Complete 3 laps If you love the flexibility of working out with no equipment, download @sweat and try my #BBGZeroEquipment program today! www.kaylaitsines.com/BBGZeroEquipment #BBG #BBGathome #SWEATathome #AbsWorkout #GluteWorkout #BBGZeroEquipment #workoutvideosPromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.