Sesame Oil Beauty Benefits: Know How This Oil Is Beneficial For Your Skin And Hair; Learn Method To Use
Sesame oil can offer you a variety of benefits. It can be used for your skin and hair as well. This oil can help fight skin issues and promote hair growth. Read on to know how to use this oil.
Sesame oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sesame oil can also be used for cooking
- Sesame seeds can keep blood pressure under control
- Sesame seeds can also help you boost bone health
Sesame oil (til ka tel) is loaded with several benefits. This oil can be used for multiple purposes. Sesame oil has antioxidants that have a powerful effect on your health. This oil can also help in controlling blood sugar levels. Arthritis patients can also use sesame oil for application. It has anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce swelling. Sesame oil can offer beauty benefits as well. It can be used for both skin and hair. Here are some beauty benefits of sesame oil and also learn the ways to use it.
Sesame oil beauty benefits: Know how to use
1. Sesame oil for skin
It is safe to use sesame oil on skin. This oil contains anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help prevent sun damage. You can use sesame oil for application. It can be used directly or you can mix it with coconut oil before application. You can use it as a moisturiser. Before adding sesame oil to your skincare routine, take a patch teat. Check it on a smaller area, may be on your hand to see whether it suits your skin or not.
2. Sesame oil for hair
Sesame oil is good for your hair. This oil contains B-complex vitamins which play a major role in hair growth. It can also help in preventing premature greying. Sesame oil can effectively protect your hair from sun damage.
You can use warm sesame oil for massage. It can also be added to hair masks. You can add a few drops of sesame oil to a cup of yogurt. Mix them well and apply this on your hair and scalp 15-20 minutes before the wash. This will help you fight different hair problems like dry hair, dandruff and hair fall. Sesame oil can help you achieve healthy and shiny hair.
