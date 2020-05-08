ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Sesame Oil Beauty Benefits: Know How This Oil Is Beneficial For Your Skin And Hair; Learn Method To Use

Sesame Oil Beauty Benefits: Know How This Oil Is Beneficial For Your Skin And Hair; Learn Method To Use

Sesame oil can offer you a variety of benefits. It can be used for your skin and hair as well. This oil can help fight skin issues and promote hair growth. Read on to know how to use this oil.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 8, 2020 06:36 IST
2-Min Read
Sesame Oil Beauty Benefits: Know How This Oil Is Beneficial For Your Skin And Hair; Learn Method To Use

Sesame oil is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sesame oil can also be used for cooking
  2. Sesame seeds can keep blood pressure under control
  3. Sesame seeds can also help you boost bone health

Sesame oil (til ka tel) is loaded with several benefits. This oil can be used for multiple purposes. Sesame oil has antioxidants that have a powerful effect on your health. This oil can also help in controlling blood sugar levels. Arthritis patients can also use sesame oil for application. It has anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce swelling. Sesame oil can offer beauty benefits as well. It can be used for both skin and hair. Here are some beauty benefits of sesame oil and also learn the ways to use it.


Sesame oil beauty benefits: Know how to use

1. Sesame oil for skin

It is safe to use sesame oil on skin. This oil contains anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help prevent sun damage. You can use sesame oil for application. It can be used directly or you can mix it with coconut oil before application. You can use it as a moisturiser. Before adding sesame oil to your skincare routine, take a patch teat. Check it on a smaller area, may be on your hand to see whether it suits your skin or not.

Also read: Stay Warm This Winter With Sesame Seeds (Til): Know All Health Benefits And Methods To Use

gptap5k

Sesame oil can help prevent sun damage
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Sesame oil for hair

Sesame oil is good for your hair. This oil contains B-complex vitamins which play a major role in hair growth. It can also help in preventing premature greying. Sesame oil can effectively protect your hair from sun damage.

vt9kda3g

Sesame oil can help treat dry hair
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us The Many Health Benefits Of Til (Sesame Seeds)

You can use warm sesame oil for massage. It can also be added to hair masks. You can add a few drops of sesame oil to a cup of yogurt. Mix them well and apply this on your hair and scalp 15-20 minutes before the wash. This will help you fight different hair problems like dry hair, dandruff and hair fall. Sesame oil can help you achieve healthy and shiny hair.

Also read: Keep Your Skin Well-Nourished During Upcoming Winter With This Homemade Ayurvedic Oil

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Yoga Poses That Can Help In Melting Stubborn Belly Fat
Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acidity And Bloating
Weight Loss Tips That Won't Fail

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Headache: These Essential Oils Might Help
Home Remedies For Headache: These Essential Oils Might Help

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com