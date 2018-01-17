ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Dreaming About Til Ladoos In This Cold? Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us The Many Health Benefits Of Til (Sesame Seeds

Dreaming About Til Ladoos In This Cold? Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us The Many Health Benefits Of Til (Sesame Seeds

Did you know? Til (sesame seeds) can help in burning fat
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 17, 2018 03:51 IST
2-Min Read
Dreaming About Til Ladoos In This Cold? Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us The Many Health Benefits Of Til (Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds reduce inflammation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sesame seeds can regulate cholestrol levels in the body
  2. Sesame seeds can keep blood pressure under control
  3. Sesame seeds are good for health of the bones

Every year, makar sakranti or lohri - the first festival of the year brings with itself lots of gajjak, peanuts, chikkis and popcorns. These goodies last at least for an entire week, sometimes even more. But are they good for our health? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that til (sesame) laddoos or chikkis have some amazing health benefits and can be consumed guilt-free during winter. Not only are sesame seeds a great source of protein, they are also rich sources of fatty acids and amino acids.

According to Rujuta, til provides the following health benefits:

1. It reduces inflammation.

2. It has glycemic index, which is helpful in improving insulin sensitivity.

3. Til is extremely rich in minerals and helps in improving fertility.

4. Til is rich in calcium. It is great for bones and thyroid health.

5. Til comprises various essential fatty acids which are helpful in improving cardio-vascular health.

6. Phytonutrients in til prevent hair fall and dandruff.

Here are other benefits of til:

1. Lowers cholesterol level

Phytonutrients in til triggers phytoestrogen activity, which helps in lowering the cholesterol levels to a great extent. Phytosterols in sesame seeds help in lowering the absorption of cholesterol. Studies have shown that sesame seeds have the highest content of phytosterols among all seeds, legumes, grains and nuts.

2. Improves absorption of nutrients

Lignans in sesame seeds improve the absorption of vitamins like vitamin E and phytochemicals. Fatty acids in sesame seeds help in absorbing Vitamin D, Vitamin A and antioxidants. 

3. Improves blood pressure

Til oil can be helpful in regulating blood pressure, naturally. Studies have shown that using sesame oil for cooking can substantially lower blood pressure and increase antioxidants in the body.

4. Fights cancer

Sesame seeds have proved to have anti-cancer properties and prevent breast cancer and colon. Sesame seeds prevent oxidation and development of cancer in the colon.

5. Improves production of sex hormones

Research suggests that consuming sesame seeds can increase the production of sex hormones in the body. This is because it improves fatty acid metabolism, especially among women post menopause. Being a powerhouse of essential fats, nutrients and proteins, sesame is considered to be a superfood for healthy pregnancy.

6. Burns fat

Some phytochemicals in sesame seeds boost metabolism and improve the body's ability to burn fat. Lignans in sesame seeds trigger the mechanisms in the liver. They help in improving the activity of liver enzymes which are helpful in breaking of fatty acids. This is the reason why several fat burning products have sesame seeds as an ingredient.


RELATED STORIES

'6 Types Of Vaginal Discharge And What They Mean'

'8 Things You Didn't Know About Narcolepsy'


More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tartar In Teeth Naturally
7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Tartar In Teeth Naturally

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Rats May Not Be Responsible For Spreading The Black Death Plague

Is That Yogurt Really Healthy? Here's What To Know

Here's Why Stifling A Sneeze Could Be Fatal: Doctors Warn

Household Burning And Coal Combustion Are Responsible For 75% Pollution-Related Deaths

Does Cycling Harm Male Genitals Or Sexuality? Find Out

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------