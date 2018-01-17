Dreaming About Til Ladoos In This Cold? Rujuta Diwekar Tells Us The Many Health Benefits Of Til (Sesame Seeds
Did you know? Til (sesame seeds) can help in burning fat
Every year, makar sakranti or lohri - the first festival of the year brings with itself lots of gajjak, peanuts, chikkis and popcorns. These goodies last at least for an entire week, sometimes even more. But are they good for our health? Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that til (sesame) laddoos or chikkis have some amazing health benefits and can be consumed guilt-free during winter. Not only are sesame seeds a great source of protein, they are also rich sources of fatty acids and amino acids.
According to Rujuta, til provides the following health benefits:
1. It reduces inflammation.
2. It has glycemic index, which is helpful in improving insulin sensitivity.
3. Til is extremely rich in minerals and helps in improving fertility.
4. Til is rich in calcium. It is great for bones and thyroid health.
5. Til comprises various essential fatty acids which are helpful in improving cardio-vascular health.
6. Phytonutrients in til prevent hair fall and dandruff.
Here are other benefits of til:
1. Lowers cholesterol level
Phytonutrients in til triggers phytoestrogen activity, which helps in lowering the cholesterol levels to a great extent. Phytosterols in sesame seeds help in lowering the absorption of cholesterol. Studies have shown that sesame seeds have the highest content of phytosterols among all seeds, legumes, grains and nuts.
2. Improves absorption of nutrients
Lignans in sesame seeds improve the absorption of vitamins like vitamin E and phytochemicals. Fatty acids in sesame seeds help in absorbing Vitamin D, Vitamin A and antioxidants.
3. Improves blood pressure
Til oil can be helpful in regulating blood pressure, naturally. Studies have shown that using sesame oil for cooking can substantially lower blood pressure and increase antioxidants in the body.
4. Fights cancer
Sesame seeds have proved to have anti-cancer properties and prevent breast cancer and colon. Sesame seeds prevent oxidation and development of cancer in the colon.
5. Improves production of sex hormones
Research suggests that consuming sesame seeds can increase the production of sex hormones in the body. This is because it improves fatty acid metabolism, especially among women post menopause. Being a powerhouse of essential fats, nutrients and proteins, sesame is considered to be a superfood for healthy pregnancy.
6. Burns fat
Some phytochemicals in sesame seeds boost metabolism and improve the body's ability to burn fat. Lignans in sesame seeds trigger the mechanisms in the liver. They help in improving the activity of liver enzymes which are helpful in breaking of fatty acids. This is the reason why several fat burning products have sesame seeds as an ingredient.
