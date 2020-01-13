Stay Warm This Winter With Sesame Seeds (Til): Know All Health Benefits And Methods To Use
Sesame seeds are loaded with multiple health benefits. From digestion to bone health sesame seeds are beneficial for your body in various ways. During the winter season, sesame seeds can keep you warm naturally. Here are other health benefits.
Sesame seeds can help you stay warm during the winter season
Sesame seeds are popularly known as til. These seeds are a perfect winter food. These seeds are often recommended during the winter season as they can keep you warm. There are several ways to add sesame seeds to your diet during the winter season. Sesame seeds are loaded with multiple health benefits. From digestion to bone health sesame seeds are beneficial for your body in various ways. During the winter season, some foods can keep you warm naturally. So, this winter make some healthy changes in your diet and stay warm with the right diet. Here are some reasons why you must add sesame seeds to your winter diet. Also know some to use these seeds.
Sesame seeds (til) health benefits
1. Help you fight winter-related health issues
Some health issues like cold, cough, flu or fever are common during the winter season. A strong immune system can help you fight these health issues naturally. Consuming sesame seeds may help you boost immunity. These seeds contain several nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin B6, vitamin E, selenium and many more which support the functioning of the immune system. Inflammation can also affect many due to the cold weather. Sesame seeds can also help you fight inflammation.
2. May lower blood pressure
Blood pressure is generally high during the winter season. Low temperatures result in high blood pressure numbers. Sesame seeds can help you lower blood pressure numbers. Magnesium helps you control blood pressure and sesame seeds are loaded with magnesium. Other nutrients present in sesame seeds will also help you maintain healthy blood pressure numbers.
3. Improve digestive health
Sesame seeds are loaded with fibre. Fibre supports better digestion and also keeps you full for longer. One can also prevent constipation with high fibre foods. Sesame seeds should be consumed in a limited quantity to enjoy the health they offer.
4. Boost bone health
Sesame seeds contain nutrients that can support bone health including calcium. Pain in joints, back and bones is also common in winters. Better bone health and reduced inflammation can help you fight such issues.
Other health benefits
- These seeds can help you control cholesterol levels
- Presence of iron can help you prevent anemia
- Vitamin E in sesame seeds is beneficial for both skin and hair
- Help you boost respiratory health
- Promote heart health
- Low in carbs and high in protein
How to consume sesame seeds?
You can use sesame seeds as a topping on your salads or vegetables. They can be added to your shakes and smoothies. You can also enjoy the snacks available in the market prepared with sesame seeds.
