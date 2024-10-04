Home »  Nutrition »  Nutritionist Reveals Why Cold-Pressed Sesame Oil Is Her Favourite

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee talks about the good qualities of cold-pressed sesame oil.
  By: NDTV Health Desk    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Oct 4, 2024 08:02 IST
4-Min Read
Sesame seed oil contains two powerful antioxidants, sesamol and sesamin

Oil is a staple in many cuisines, but it's a double-edged sword when it comes to balancing health with good taste. While it's impossible to completely eliminate oil from our diets, excessive consumption has severe health consequences. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health bodies have consistently warned about the dangers of oil consumption. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has the best solution for you. She has shared a video on Instagram, talking about her favourite oil for marinating and grilling food. In the video's caption, she writes, “Looking for a versatile oil for your marinating? In this video, I'm sharing my favourite go-to oil for marinating and cooking meals at home.”



In the video, she highlights sesame oil's unique qualities, making it the best option for marinating and grilling any kind of food- be it vegetables or non-veg items like fish, chicken or more. Check out why the nutritionist suggests sesame oil-

  1. Anjali Mukerjee says, “My favourite oil for marinating anything is cold-pressed sesame oil. It's very flavourful, and you can marinate anything in it, from vegetables to Tofu to chicken to seafood.”

  2. Sesame seed oil contains two powerful antioxidants, sesamol and sesamin. These antioxidants protect the oil and prevent it from becoming rancid. 

  3. Sesame seed oil is great for bone health. 

  4. Sesame oil is also rich in B vitamins.

  5. “It has a moderate smoking point. I love to use it for marinating and then grill the food that is marinated or saute it. So sesame seed oil has a smoking point of 177, and you can grill between 150 to 170, and you can saute at about 120 degrees centigrades. So it is all for these reasons,” the nutritionist shares.

  6. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that improve heart health.

She adds in the caption, “With its 177°C smoke point, this oil is perfect for grilling and sauteing, adding a unique flavour while offering two powerful antioxidants.”

Keep in mind that no matter what oil you consume, it is always better to use it in moderation (approximately 3-5 teaspoons/day).


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Trending Diseases