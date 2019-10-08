Keep Your Skin Well-Nourished During Upcoming Winter With This Homemade Ayurvedic Oil
Ayurvedic oil for skin: If you experience extremely dry skin or eczema flares during winter, then you must try this Ayurvedic oil. The concoction is made with herbal ingredients like hibiscus, sabja leaves and gunja leaves. Read here to know how to prepare it.
Ayurvedic oil for skin: Rujuta Diwekar says that this oil can nourish your skin for winter
- Ayurvedic oil for skin nourishment has sesame oil as main ingredient
- Sesame oil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties
- Sabja leaves and gunja leaves are also added to this oil
People are slowly gearing up for Diwali celebrations and so is nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. She takes to Instagram to talk about abhyanga snan, the big bath which is a part of Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra. Abhyanga snan is a bathing ritual which includes a full body massage with a herbal Ayurvedic oil that can help with skin nourishment. The oil used as part of abhyanga snan is said to provide you with numerous health benefits. The oil, which is a concoction of herbs and spices, needs to be massaged on your entire body.
Ayurvedic oil for nourishing your skin: know the many health benefits of this oil which is used for abhyanga snan
Til oil or sesame oil is the main ingredient of the Ayurvedic oil of abhyanga snan. In her post, Rujuta writes that you need to heat the til oil and add hibiscus to it. You can also add some fenugreek seeds or methi, gunja seeds and sabja leaves. "The body is oiled with til oil and herbs before being washed with hot water. It is known to keep the immunity up, vata down and skin well-nourished for the winter," says Rujuta in her post.
What i say to them- - ok so now let's heat the til oil - now add hibiscus to it - a little methi - gunja leaves & sabja leaves - now let's leave it to cool What they hear - - embrace the farm - embrace the forest - embrace yourself. Fully. - you are worthy of love, nurture and rejuvenation - don't let anyone tell you how to think, what to say or wear And these lessons is what makes farming, the most important life skill. If a girl must grow up with self esteem, she needs a farm in her life. She needs days where she can toil on land, where she can truly reap the fruits of her labour, where can truly imbibe the lessons of self worth. She needs to be rooted so strongly that when she is adult no magazine cover, gadget or influencer can tell her what she should aspire to be. Gyan aside - that's us preparing the oil for the big bath that is a part of the Diwali rituals, especially in Maharashtra. The body is oiled with til oil and herbs before being washed with hot water. It is known to keep the immunity up, vata down and skin well nourished for the winter.
1. Hibiscus
Hibiscus is a flower with astringent properties for the skin. It can control excess secretion of oil by tightening pores. Hibiscus also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce inflammation and also heal redness of the skin. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho believes that hibiscus has anti-ageing benefits that can make you forget botox. Know more about it here.
2. Sesame oil
Sesame oil holds immense value in Ayurveda because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Sesame oil is commonly used in beauty treatments for skin as it works as an excellent moisturiser and also promotes regeneration of healthy skin. Sesame oil contains anti-ageing properties and can also be considered as a natural sun protection formula (SPF).
3. Gunja leaves
Gunja leaves too have been used in Ayurvedic medicines after the detoxifying process. Seeds and roots of gunja are used for hair fall treatment, as an aphrodisiac and for treating arthritis pain.
4. Sabja leaves
Sabja or basil leaves have healing properties. It is a good source of magnesium. Basil can even promote flow of blood. It is rich in Vitamin A which can promote healthy eyesight. Eugenol is a major component of oil that is produced by basil leaves. Eugenol is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help with skin nourishment.
5. Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds can be beneficial for skin lightening. You can grind fenugreek seeds or add them as is in this Ayurvedic oil. It can help in toning of your skin and also help in getting rid of sun tan. Fenugreek seeds can help sooth eczema, acne and pimples. For naturally cleansing and exfoliating the skin, fenugreek is the ingredient for you.
You can try this oil for preparing your skin and body for the soon-approaching winter. Let us know how it worked for you in the comments below.
