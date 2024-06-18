10 Health Benefits Of Consuming Sesame Oil
Sesame oil is a flavourful and nutrient-rich oil extracted from sesame seeds, widely used in cooking and traditional medicine. It is considered healthy due to its high content of antioxidants, such as sesamol and sesamin, and beneficial fatty acids, including polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. By incorporating sesame oil into your diet, you can boost overall health through its diverse benefits, including enhanced digestion, improved oral health, and better hair quality. In this article, we share a list of health benefits you can achieve from incorporating sesame oil into your diet.
Here are some health benefits of consuming sesame oil:
1. Rich in antioxidants
Sesame oil contains lignans and vitamin E, which are potent antioxidants. Antioxidants protect the body from oxidative stress by neutralising free radicals, which can damage cells and contribute to chronic diseases such as heart disease and cancer.
2. Anti-inflammatory properties
Sesame oil contains lignans, which have anti-inflammatory effects. By reducing inflammation, sesame oil can help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, and support overall immune function.
3. Heart health
Sesame oil is rich in polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats, which help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol. Improved cholesterol levels reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and strokes, promoting cardiovascular health.
4. Regulates blood pressure
The magnesium in sesame oil helps relax blood vessels, while PUFAs contribute to improved blood flow. Regulating blood pressure reduces the risk of hypertension-related complications, including heart disease and stroke.
5. Bone health
Sesame oil contains calcium, magnesium, zinc, and copper, which are vital for bone health. These minerals support bone density and strength, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.
6. Skin health
The high vitamin E content, along with fatty acids, helps nourish and protect the skin. Sesame oil keeps the skin hydrated, reduces the appearance of scars, and protects against UV damage, leading to healthier, more resilient skin.
7. Improves oral health
Oil pulling with sesame oil helps reduce oral bacteria and plaque. Improved oral hygiene decreases the risk of gingivitis, cavities, and bad breath, contributing to better overall health.
8. Enhances digestive health
Sesame oil's lubricating properties help in the smooth passage of food through the digestive tract. This can help prevent constipation and improve nutrient absorption, ensuring a healthy digestive system.
9. Boosts immune system
Sesame oil contains zinc and other immune-boosting minerals and vitamins. A stronger immune system better defends against infections and illnesses, maintaining overall health.
10. Improves hair health
The fatty acids and antioxidants in sesame oil nourish the scalp and hair follicles. This can reduce hair loss, promote hair growth, and maintain shiny, healthy hair.
Sesame oil's health benefits stem from its rich composition of antioxidants, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. These components collectively work to enhance various bodily functions, from reducing inflammation and improving heart health to promoting strong bones and a robust immune system. Regular consumption of sesame oil, in moderation, can thus be a valuable addition to a healthy diet.
