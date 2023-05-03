Skincare Tips: Follow These Tips To Avoid Sunburn & Dryness On Your Lips This Summer
In this article, we discuss some effective and easy tips you can follow regularly to prevent sunburn on your lips and improve overall health.
Natural ingredients-based lip balm provide hydration and protection for your lips
Summer can cause sunburn and dryness on your lips. This happens due to prolonged exposure to the sun's harmful UV rays and the heat of the summer season. When you spend time outdoors in the heat and sun, your lips may become dry and chapped due to moisture loss.
The skin on your lips is thinner than the skin on the rest of your body, and it doesn't have oil glands to produce natural oils to keep them moisturised. Sun damage can cause dryness and make your lips vulnerable to dehydration.
Moreover, when you are in the sun for too long, the UV rays can damage your skin cells, causing sunburn. The same can happen to your lips as well. The UV rays can penetrate your lips' thin skin, causing them to become sunburnt, swollen, and painful.
Chronic exposure to the sun can also cause premature ageing signs, such as wrinkles and fine lines, on your lips. To prevent sunburn and dryness on your lips, you can protect them by wearing hats or using lip balms with SPF protection.
You should also try to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours. Read in as we share some simple tips to prevent sunburn and dehydration on the lips and skin in general.
6 Tips to help prevent lips sunburn and dehydration:
1. Wear sunscreen on your lips
Many people either don't apple sunscreen and when they do they often limit it to their face and arms. However, apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to your lips. Look for a lip balm that contains mineral-based sun protection. If you're going to spend time outside, choose a spot with shade like a tree or an umbrella to reduce your exposure to the sun's rays.
2. Stay in the shade
As much as possible, try to stay in the shade during the hottest part of the day between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Although, this may be difficult at times, you are encouraged to military your outdoor time during peak sun hours.
3. Wear a hat
As you may know, the skin on our face and lips is much more sensitive. So, it is essential to take extra care of them. Wearing a hat or visor will shade your face, including your lips, and help protect your skin from harmful UV rays.
4. Avoid using lip balms with scents
Fragrances, menthol, and alcohol can irritate your lips and make them more vulnerable to sunburn. Use a fragrance-free, natural lip balm instead. Natural ingredients such as beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe vera provide hydration and protection for your lips.
5. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin, including your lips, hydrated and moisturised. Make sure you consume about 2-3 litres of water daily to stay adequately hydrated.
6. Avoid licking your lips
Licking your lips can make them more susceptible to dryness and sunburn as our saliva can cause dehydration to the lips. Try to keep them moisturised with lip balm instead.
Make these simple tips an active part of your daily routine to stay hydrated, healthy and glowing through the summer months.
