Olive Oil Uses: Know Beauty Benefits Of Olive Oil; Here Are Some Simple Ways To Use It For Skin, Hair And Nails
Olive oil is not just good for your health. It can offer you amazing beauty benefits as well. You can use olive oil for skin, hair and nails. This oil is loaded with essential nutrients that can nourish your skin and hair. Here are some simple methods to use olive oil for skin, hair, nails and lips.
Skin Care: Olive oil can help you nourish your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Olive oil is loaded with beauty benefits
- You can add olive oil to your skin care routine
- One can also achieve stronger nails with olive oil
You might be aware of the health benefit of olive oil. It is suggested to use olive oil for cooking as it is loaded with various health benefits. But are you aware of the beauty benefits of olive oil? You can use it for skin, hair, nails and lips as well. Olive oil also contains multiple vitamins which can benefit your nails, hair and skin. It contains vitamin E which works well for skin and hair issues. You should not wait anymore and avail the amazing beauty benefits olive oil offers. Here are some simple ways to use it.
Olive oil beauty benefits: How to use olive oil for skin, hair, lips and nails
1. Olive oil for skin
Olive oil can benefit your skin in various ways. It can be used for your face in different methods. Olive oil has antioxidant properties and antibacterial effect. It is a great moisturiser which is loaded with multiple essential nutrients.
You can apply olive oil on your skin as a moisturiser. You can simply apply a few drops of olive oil on your skin before taking a bath. It will moisturise your skin. It can also be used as an eye makeup remover. You can also add a few drops of olive oil in your scrub for amazing benefits.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin
2. Olive oil for nails
Not just skin, olive oil is beneficial for your nails as well. It can promote the growth of your nails and also help you treat brittle nails. If your nails break easily, the use of olive oil can give you stronger nails. You can dip your nails in olive oil for some 10-25 minutes. You can also apply some amount of olive oil on your nails before sleeping.
3. Olive oil for hair
You can deal with hair problems naturally with olive oil. It can help you fight hair fall with olive oil. It can help you treat dry and damaged hair. Olive oil can also reduce dandruff and split ends. You can simply massage olive oil on your scalp to improve blood circulation. It can also be mixed with other oils to fight hair problems.
Also read: Hair Care : Prepare This Hair Mask With Just Two Ingredients To Fight Hair Problems
4. Olive oil for lips
You can fight chapped lips with olive oil. This oil contains properties beneficial for lips. You can prepare a simple lip scrub with olive oil. It will help you get rid of dead skin cells from your lips and promote lip health. You can take some crushed brown sugar and add a few drops of olive oil to it. Also, add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Mix it well and use it as a lip scrub. After scrubbing apply a lip balm. But do not scrub your lips too hard.
Also read: Winter Lip Care: The Ultimate Lip Care Routine You Must Follow This Winter For Soft And Healthy Lips
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.