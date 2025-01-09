Winter Skincare: Dry Lips Due To Harsh Winter Cold? Try These Remedies For Supple Skin
Here we share a list of remedies you can try to ensure your lips stay moisturised and supple during cold winter months.
Winter cold can make lips dry due to reduced humidity, cold winds, and indoor heating systems, which strip moisture from the skin. Lips lack oil glands, making them particularly prone to dehydration and cracking in such conditions. Additionally, habits like licking lips for temporary relief can worsen dryness by removing protective natural oils. Combatting dry lips involves restoring moisture, protecting them from harsh conditions, and maintaining hydration. You can restore the moisture in your lips by practicing simple remedies. Below we share a list of remedies you can try to ensure your lips stay moisturised and supple during cold winter months.
10 Remedies to cure dry lips caused from winter cold
1. Apply lip balm with SPF
Using a hydrating lip balm with SPF protects lips from sun damage and locks in moisture. Look for ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and natural oils, which form a protective barrier against cold winds.
2. Use petroleum jelly
Petroleum jelly is a classic remedy for sealing moisture into the skin. Apply it after using a hydrating lip balm to lock in hydration and protect lips from drying out further.
3. Exfoliate with a sugar scrub
Gently exfoliate lips using a homemade sugar scrub made of sugar and honey. This removes dead skin cells, allowing better absorption of moisturising products and leaving lips smooth.
4. Hydrate with aloe vera gel
Aloe vera gel has soothing and hydrating properties that repair cracked lips. Apply a small amount directly to lips to reduce inflammation and promote healing.
5. Use coconut oil
Coconut oil is a natural emollient that nourishes and hydrates lips while protecting them from environmental stress. Apply it several times a day for deep moisturising.
6. Apply honey
Honey is a natural humectant and antibacterial agent. It locks in moisture and prevents infections in cracked lips. Dab a small amount on your lips before bedtime for best results.
7. Drink plenty of water
Dehydration is a common cause of dry lips. Ensure you drink enough water throughout the day to maintain internal hydration, which reflects on your skin and lips.
8. Use ghee or clarified butter
Applying ghee to lips is an age-old remedy for dryness. Ghee is rich in fatty acids that nourish and hydrate the skin making your lips soft and supple.
9. Avoid licking lips
Licking lips might feel relieving momentarily, but it actually worsens dryness as saliva evaporates, taking moisture with it. Use a lip balm instead for lasting hydration.
10. Invest in a humidifier
Using a humidifier in your living space adds moisture to the air, preventing the drying effects of indoor heating. This helps keep lips as well as skin hydrated during winter months.
By consistently following these remedies, you can combat dry winter lips and keep them soft, hydrated, and healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
