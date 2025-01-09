Home »  Skin »  Winter Skincare: Dry Lips Due To Harsh Winter Cold? Try These Remedies For Supple Skin

Winter Skincare: Dry Lips Due To Harsh Winter Cold? Try These Remedies For Supple Skin

Here we share a list of remedies you can try to ensure your lips stay moisturised and supple during cold winter months.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 9, 2025 07:45 IST
2-Min Read
Winter Skincare: Dry Lips Due To Harsh Winter Cold? Try These Remedies For Supple Skin

By consistently following these remedies, you can combat dry winter lips and keep them soft

Winter cold can make lips dry due to reduced humidity, cold winds, and indoor heating systems, which strip moisture from the skin. Lips lack oil glands, making them particularly prone to dehydration and cracking in such conditions. Additionally, habits like licking lips for temporary relief can worsen dryness by removing protective natural oils. Combatting dry lips involves restoring moisture, protecting them from harsh conditions, and maintaining hydration. You can restore the moisture in your lips by practicing simple remedies. Below we share a list of remedies you can try to ensure your lips stay moisturised and supple during cold winter months.

10 Remedies to cure dry lips caused from winter cold



RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare: Try These Home Remedies To Beat Chapped Lips In Winter

If your lip balm is not working well enough, try these easy home remedies to heal chapped lips.

related

Chapped Lips In Winter? Expert Lists Reasons And Solution

Dr Kiran Sethi shares the reasons behind chapping of lips in winter and what one can do about it.

1. Apply lip balm with SPF



Using a hydrating lip balm with SPF protects lips from sun damage and locks in moisture. Look for ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and natural oils, which form a protective barrier against cold winds.

2. Use petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is a classic remedy for sealing moisture into the skin. Apply it after using a hydrating lip balm to lock in hydration and protect lips from drying out further.

3. Exfoliate with a sugar scrub

Gently exfoliate lips using a homemade sugar scrub made of sugar and honey. This removes dead skin cells, allowing better absorption of moisturising products and leaving lips smooth.

4. Hydrate with aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel has soothing and hydrating properties that repair cracked lips. Apply a small amount directly to lips to reduce inflammation and promote healing.

5. Use coconut oil

Coconut oil is a natural emollient that nourishes and hydrates lips while protecting them from environmental stress. Apply it several times a day for deep moisturising.

6. Apply honey

Honey is a natural humectant and antibacterial agent. It locks in moisture and prevents infections in cracked lips. Dab a small amount on your lips before bedtime for best results.

7. Drink plenty of water

Dehydration is a common cause of dry lips. Ensure you drink enough water throughout the day to maintain internal hydration, which reflects on your skin and lips.

8. Use ghee or clarified butter

Applying ghee to lips is an age-old remedy for dryness. Ghee is rich in fatty acids that nourish and hydrate the skin making your lips soft and supple.

9. Avoid licking lips

Licking lips might feel relieving momentarily, but it actually worsens dryness as saliva evaporates, taking moisture with it. Use a lip balm instead for lasting hydration.

10. Invest in a humidifier

Using a humidifier in your living space adds moisture to the air, preventing the drying effects of indoor heating. This helps keep lips as well as skin hydrated during winter months.

By consistently following these remedies, you can combat dry winter lips and keep them soft, hydrated, and healthy.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases