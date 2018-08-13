Paleo Diet: Sustainability And Effects On Health To Watch Out For
Paleo diet is one which talks about going back to the roots and eating the way early humans used to eat. There are many drawbacks which come with this kind of eating. Read here to know if the Paleo diet is too outdated to be followed and if its sustainable enough to be continued for a long time.
Paleo diet might be difficult to follow because of its restrictions
HIGHLIGHTS
- Paleo diet involves avoiding everything packaged and processed
- You cannot have dairy under the Paleo diet
- Paleo diet might not be sustainable in the long run
The Paleo diet is one which talks about going back to the roots and eating the way early humans used to eat. The diet is based on the reasoning that the human body is genetically mismatched with modern diet which has emerged with new farming practices. People following the paleo diet need to eat fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, lean meat, fish and oil from fruits and nuts. They need to avoid grains such as wheats, oats and barley, legumes, dairy products, salt, potatoes, refined sugar and highly processed foods. The basic premise of Paleo diet is that you need to avoid everything that is packaged and processed. The diet contains lots of vegetables and fruits. A person following the paleo diet can have lots of fibre along with most of the important vitamins and minerals.
Lack of dairy in Paleo diet may lead to deficiency of calcium and Vitamin D. As far as your body is able to handle, following a paleo diet is fine. But is that the practical thing to do?
Also read: Which Is The Best Diet For You? Health Coach Luke Coutinho Has The Answer
Following the paleo diet might be a tad bit difficult in times when you are in a rush, or are dining out. More importantly, the odds of following the Paleo diet indefinitely and being able to survive without bread, chapatti or salt, are quite less.
Not all Paleo diets are going to be nourishing. Sticking to lean animals foods such as skinless poultry and grass-fed meats might not be sustainable either. People are most likely to get tempted to eating fattier and more succulent meat. Adding salt enhance flavour of foods is the very basic craving that most people will have.
Also read: Expert Nutritionist Declares These To Be The Worst Diet Tips Of All Times
All of the above observances signal that paleo diet might be a bit outdated to follow in the present times. Health coach Luke Coutinho is of the idea that the best diet for you to is the one which suits your body.
Thanks to social media, there are numerous diets trending today, which talk about benefits of weight loss, fat loss, etc. However, the point to be noted here is that no diet can work in a similar way for 2 individuals. The diet, metabolism, muscle tone and immunity are different for everyone. Hence, no particular diet can promise the same results in every individual.
Also read: 7 Fruits You Can Enjoy On A Keto Diet
The ideal mantra for living healthy is not following the Paleo, Keto or GM diet. It is all about eating clean and healthy along with exercising regularly. This will not only help you lose weight, but will also help in keeping heart disease at bay, along with maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, digestion and immunity.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.