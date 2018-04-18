Top 5 Health Benefits Of A Paleo Diet: Explains Celebrity Nutritionist
Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains the many health benefits of a paleo diet. Check here.
The primary idea behind the Paleo is to eat the way cavemen ate
HIGHLIGHTS
- The primary idea behind the Paleo is to eat the way cavemen ate
- The diet is centred on protein-rich foods from animal sources
- Paleo focusses on eliminating all food sources that are rich in fructose
The Paleo diet has been highly popular amongst fitness enthusiasts and wellness gurus and for good reason. It is the only nutritional approach based on human genetics, focussing on the best ways for one to stay strong, lean and energetic over a long term. The primary idea behind the Paleo is to eat the way cavemen ate and if there is a particular food item that is probably too processed to have been found in ancient times, you should definitely give it a miss! After all, the term 'Paleo' is derived from the Palaeolithic era and it's the lifestyle of those times that the diet aims to help you replicate.
The diet is centred on protein-rich foods that can be derived from animal sources. Fruits and vegetables should also be included in the diet as they are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals and phytonutrients which help in preventing or reversing health problem like diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders.
Also read: 5 Ways To Enhance The Benefits Of A Paleo Diet
In comparison to other diets, the Paleo diet has given great results to a lot of people across the world and several celebrities swear by it as well. This is because it helps in improving blood lipid profile, sleeping patterns and stabilizing blood sugar levels. As a part of the diet, one is expected to cut out consumption of grains, legumes and dairy and increase consumption of whole foods in their most natural state.
Here are some of the ways in which you can leverage the most of the Paleo philosophy to get the maximum health benefits.
1. Include good protein sources
The Paleo diet encourages you to consume animal-based protein as it is essential for building up muscles. However, it is important to stick to pastured free-range poultry, grass-fed meat and wild caught fish. The Paleo diet also encourages greater intake of organ meats, collagen sources and bone broth instead of standard cuts. Additionally, protein makes one feel more satiated for longer periods of time, thereby reducing the overall calorie intake, making it one of the most essential components of this diet.
2. Improve your gut health
Sugary food items and processed food items always disturb the intestinal tract. Modern life and the stresses that accompany it, often make us reach out for junk food or highly processed foods which result in a leaky gut syndrome. Paleo takes out many of these inflammatory foods from your diet and brings in items that sooth your digestive tract. Animal-protein for instance promotes acid production which is great for gut health. Introduction of foods such as lemon, pineapple, coconut oil, turmeric and herbs have anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that further reduce inflammation and protect your digestive system.
3. Limit the intake of fructose
Fructose or simple sugar is a part of almost all processed foods we consume today, including breads and condiments. Excess fructose consumption, which has become quite common in modern diets, can severely damage the liver and may lead to insulin resistance, obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. Paleo focusses on eliminating all food sources that are rich in fructose, replacing them with easily digestible foods that are rich in antioxidants, making for a more wholesome and healthier diet.
Also read: Here's All You Need To Know About The Paleo Diet
4. Weight loss
Besides all the above advantages that the Paleo diet offers, the reason why it's so popular is definitely the weight loss that comes with it. Reducing the intake of processed foods (refined grains and sugary drinks) will limit the intake of carbs which aids in weight loss. Limiting carb, fructose and unhealthy food intake automatically decreases the amount of unwanted fat in our bodies.
5. Healthy Brain
The best source of protein and fats proposed by the Paleo diet is cold water fish like salmon. Salmon is rich in omega 3 fatty acids as it contains DHA which is good for the eyes, heart and most importantly for the functioning and development of the human brain.
Also read: What should be the diet plan for vitamin deficiencies?
It is true that many people feel that going on a Paleo diet regime is expensive as the ingredients and foods that one is expected to consume are quite pricey. However, one needs to look at the larger picture and understand that the health benefits of the diet far outweigh the slight dent in the budget it may create. Paleo necessitates that 35% of the calories consumed come from fats, 35% from carbs and 30% from protein, creating a balanced diet. It also results in clean eating whose advantages go far beyond just weight loss. It is certainly an investment but a highly worthy one!
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.