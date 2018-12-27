Our Nutritionist Is Following These New Year Resolutions For A Healthier 2019; Find Out What These Are
It's time for us to take some New Year Resolutions! So let's keep it simple and uncomplicated. For simple is sustainable. Each of the following contributes immensely towards better health.
It's that time of the year again when we make resolutions for the New Year - health resolutions, financial resolutions, and behavioral resolutions and so on. Most of us aren't able to implement these for long, yet we resolve. We resolve because there is hope that we will. So let's keep it simple and uncomplicated. For simple is sustainable. Each of the following contributes immensely towards better health.
Top 12 New Resolutions you must follow:
1. Sleep early:
This is possibly the most overlooked aspect of health. Sleeping early is NOT 'uncool'. Adequate sleep is essential for rest and recovery. To be able to sleep early, put away your mobile phones, other gadgets and turn off your television sets half an hour before your stipulated bed time. Try to get 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep.
2. Exercise regularly:
This one has been said infinite number of times, yet it's worth repeating. It's more worthwhile to maintain regularity rather than starting over-zealously and falling out soon.
3. Staircase instead of lift:
Use the staircase instead of the elevator, walk to your destination whenever possible.
4. Eat whole, natural foods, choose local & seasonal produce:
Patronise the farmers, not the food industry. So skip the ready-to-eat, processed and packaged convenience foods as there are numerous health hazards involved.
5. Eat small & frequent meals:
Plan ahead for 3 main meals and atleast 3 small mid-meals or snacks. Carrying your meals and snacks when you head out of home is smart, and NOT 'uncool'.
6. Include 5-7 servings of fruits & veggies a day:
Include as many colours as you can, make sure they are local and seasonal.
7. Learn to recognize hunger & fullness signals:
So you will be able to avoid both extremes - starvation and overeating. It's an essential life skill to learn for good health.
8. Limit alcohol intake:
It's not healthy for any organ, in any quantity. When you are drinking wine, know that you are drinking for the sheer pleasure of drinking, and not for your heart health.
9. Quit smoking:
You are not only risking your own self, but also your near and dear ones who end up smoking passively. Use the progressive approach by reducing the numbers gradually.
10. Minimize use of plastics:
Plastics not only pollute the environment but also wreak havoc on female hormones.
11. Embrace zero waste cooking:
Try to use all parts like leaves, stem, roots etc to prepare soups, broths, vegetable stock. When we use only one plant part and discard the rest, we end up wasting tremendous amount of valuable nutrients.
12. Set weekly targets:
Set weekly targets for exercise, alcohol, cigarette cessation, weight loss, inch loss etc. Maintain a log to chart your progress. Don't forget to assess non scale victories like better energy, better endurance, improved sleep quality, fewer cravings, feel healthier and clothes fit better.
Lastly do not step onto the weighing scale every day. It never helps anyone. Infact, the stress and anxiety it causes is detrimental to good health. So keep your focus right, set your priorities, don't fall into the trap of fad diets for quick weight loss, and most importantly enjoy the journey.
