How To Stop Overeating And Five Diet Rules Meant To Be Broken
Follow these diet rules to refrain from overeating
- Skipping breakfast means you eventually feel famished all day long
- If you over-drink on a regular basis, alcohol can be a poison
Overeating is the excess consumption of food in relation to the energy that an organism expends (or expels via excretion), leading to weight gaining and often obesity. It may be regarded as an eating disorder. This term may also be used to refer to specific episodes of over-consumption. It is not just the strong willpower or the lack of will power that makes us overeat and gain weight. Sometimes it is also the unhealthy eating habits that lead to overeating, for instance munching chips while watching your favorite TV show or skipping breakfast in the morning.
1. Eat Real Food
The single most important thing to lose weight and avoid overeating is to include real, whole, unprocessed foods in your diet and replace junk food with real food. That means switching to dark, green leafy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, olive oil, organic, range, or grass-fed animal products (poultry, lamb, beef, pork, eggs), and wild, smaller fish such as salmon. You should avoid foods that give you a lot of calories and keep your stomach full for less time, such as milk shakes, chips, cheese, and chocolate.
2. Always eat breakfast
Skipping breakfast means you eventually feel famished, and throughout the day you eat much more food than you need to feel full. Also, it can have serious consequences for your weight, blood sugar levels and your energy levels. Early morning breakfasts like boiled eggs, sandwich, a glass of fresh juice can do wonders for your health. Studies also show that people who skip breakfast weigh more than the people who eat breakfast.
3. Processed Foods
Processed food is super-convenient, inexpensive, and because of its all its fat, salt, and sugar, undeniably tasty. Sometimes, however, convenience can mean large amounts of hidden sodium, fats, and sugar, which can be harmful for your health. Healthy eating takes more time and thought, and in some cases, more money. It is worth it though. Try preparing your own meals in the kitchen before you reach for the boxed and bagged stuff.
4. Eat mindfully
You need to be relaxed for your gut's nervous system to work properly. If you're stressed, you don't digest your food properly and your stress hormones slow metabolism. When you eat quickly, you also tend to overeat, since it takes your brain 20 minutes after you start eating to know it's full. Also, you should avoid multitasking during mealtime like watching TV while eating food.
5. Drinking too much alcohol
If you over-drink on a regular basis, alcohol can be a poison. Soon after you cut back or quit alcohol, your digestion will improve and you will sleep more soundly. Your blood sugar will be lower and steadier, your blood pressure may fall toward a healthier range, and even your brain will bounce back. You will have a healthier liver and cardiovascular system.
