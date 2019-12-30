New Year 2020: Jaggery For Hangover? Rujuta Diwekar Tells Why It Will Actually Help
Jaggery for hangover: Did you know that a simple food like jaggery can help you deal with a hangover? Read here to know other hangover remedies that can help you have a smoother, healthier New Year 2020.
New Year 2020: Want to prevent a hangover on 1st January? Read the article below
HIGHLIGHTS
- Stay hydrated to prevent a hangover
- Drinking lemon water can also help
- Do not mix drinks in order to reduce severity of a hangover
What are your New Year Eve's plans? If many people have asked you this question, then you have landed at the right place. New Year Even plans are usually made up of get-togethers, alcohol, and junk food. Hangover on the first day of 2020 is likely to happen. This is especially if you are someone who is fond of mixing drinks or drinking too quickly. Of the many hangover remedies that are flooding the internet, here's one shared by celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, which will actually help you deal with a bad hangover.
Hangover home remedies How jaggery can help you be healthier and get rid of a hangover
In her post on social media, Rujuta shares a kind of jaggery chikki. She primarily focuses on the goodness of jaggery, and how it can rightly be considered as a superfood. "Have the jaggery for it can improve your skin, prevent dandruff & hair fall and give relief from bloating and constipation. Bhakri or roti with jaggery and ghee or peanuts with jaggery are the most non-fussy combos (sic)".
Also read: 5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Gur (Jaggery) In Winters
She goes on to add that if you are in the mood for something more sophisticated, then you try the variant shared below, which is a variant from Uttar Pradesh. What looks like a chikki or barfi is actually made by mixing jaggery with sonth (dried ginger powder), til (sesame seeds) and peanuts. Rujuta recommends that you can cut it in the shape of your choice and store the pieces in an airtight container. It has a long shelf-life and can be consumed throughout winter for a stronger immunity.
Cultural aspect aside, jaggery is celebrated across all regions. In UP, families and neighbours get together while the jaggery is being prepared and roll it into medium sized balls, like laddoos. This then makes it as a 11am snack when farmers take a break and it's to be enjoyed with a glass of water. In Maharashtra, in Summers, when you have a guest over or kids are back after playing for long hours, it's a practice to first bite into jaggery and then have water. While jaggery is known for its many benefits, i wonder if the Summer practice in Mah & farming practice in UP, indicate thermal-regulatory properties of jaggery. And in that case it will be a good meal to have if you are breaking into a sweat over nothing.
What's more? It can help you on days when you wake up feeling tired and sloppy. If you feel drunk or hangover on the 1st of January, then have a piece of this jaggery wonder.
Also read: Beat The Ill Effects Of Smog With Jaggery And Cranberries
Other hangover remedies for the New Year
1. Drink lots of water: As you know, drinking alcohol, or even worse, mixing drinks, can make you severely dehydrated. After every drink, have a glass of water. If you wake up with a heavy head after New Year's Eve, water should be your go-to option.
2. Lemon water: Another popular home remedy for dealing with a hangover is lemon water. Take some lukewarm water and a few drops of lemon juice. You can also add some rock salt to the drink.
Also read: Drinking Lemon Water In The Morning Could Lead To These Amazing Benefits
3. Ginger: If your hangover is making you nauseous, then ginger is a tried and tested remedy for it. Add ginger, honey and lemon to boiling water and sip on this soothing tea. It will help ease nausea caused by a hangover.
4. Do not drink on an empty stomach: Not doing this is only going to be worse for your hangover. Make sure you eating some snack or munchies while you are drinking. And, do not forget to have your diner. Eating well can definitely reduce the severity of a hangover.
5. Get good sleep: Alcohol causes disturbances while sleeping. But getting a good sleep or at least 6-7 hours of sleep can reduce severity hangover and make it easy for you to start your day.
Here's wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year 2020!
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
