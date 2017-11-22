5 Reasons Why You Must Eat Gur (Jaggery) In Winter
The healthier alternative of sugar has so many health benefits to offer during winter. Click here to know more.
Health benefits of gur during winter
The temperature is drooping; it's time to wrap you up in a warm razai. With this comes a period of enjoying mouth-watering sweet treats and one of the most popular yet the simplest treat is jaggery, popularly known as gur. But what you may not know is that this healthier alternative of sugar is not just meant to tickle your taste buds, it has benefits too.
Eating desi gur has a whole lot of benefits you were not aware of. Here's a list of the top health benefits of eating gur during winter.
1. Treat cold and cough with gur
With the onset of winter, it becomes very easy for you to catch a cold or develop cough. Now you can't go on living on inhalers and cough syrups. Instead, you could have some gur. Gur soothes irritation in throat and calms pain. It keeps your lungs warm and dilates the respiratory tract.
2. Relieving joint pain
Winter is a tough time for the aged. The chilly wind affects the bones and leads to excessive bone and joint pain. Antioxidants in gur help in strengthening bones and protect you from developing arthritis.
3. Digestion
Fatty food temptation skyrocket during winter. You feel like eating all sorts of buttery, heavy, sugary treats like halva, stuffed paranthas and lots of butter. But how to digest so much food; you certainly would not wish to go out for a stroll in the extreme cold!
It's easy, just have some gur. It will do the task for you. Gur improves the production of digestive enzymes in the body which helps in speeding up digestion.
4. Easing menstrual cramps
Ugh! Menstrual cramps hurt so much more during winter!
Nausea, dizziness, stomach cramps, all the factors that accompany periods just worsen during winter. But there is one remedy for it all, gur. Jaggery is loaded with nutrients which work wonders in reducing menstrual discomfort and provide the weak body with energy which is lost during the time-of-the-month.
5. Promoting weight loss
How can a sweetener promote weight loss?
The extra calories in gur can scare people from eating more of it. But the fact here is that you must eat gur in moderate quantities to get the most of its benefits. This way you could even shed some extra pounds with it. This is due to two reasons, firstly gur has high potassium content which boosts metabolism. Secondly, it reduces water retention methods which are also an essential factor when it comes to weight loss.