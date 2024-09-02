Nutritionist Reveals Why You Should Add Sesame Seeds To Your Diet Today
Sesame seeds are a good source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, and Nutritionist Lovneet Batra agrees.
Sesame seeds contain antioxidants that help supporting cardiovascular health
Sesame seeds have been an integral part of Indian cuisine and culture for thousands of years. They are used in various traditional Indian dishes, such as tahini, halwa, laddu, and chutneys, and are considered auspicious in Indian culture, often used in religious rituals and ceremonies. In Ayurvedic medicine, sesame seeds are considered a sacred ingredient, believed to promote health and well-being. They are a good source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, and Nutritionist Lovneet Batra agrees. In her latest Instagram post, the nutritionist shares the benefits of sesame seeds on her Instagram post, highlighting their advantages in boosting brain power, supporting cardiovascular health, and more.
“Discover the incredible benefits of sesame seeds!” she wrote as the caption. “These tiny powerhouses are packed with nutrients that support overall health and well-being.”
According to Ms. Batra, sesame seeds are an excellent source of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, making them an ideal addition to a balanced diet. These nutrients work together to keep us full, support healthy digestion, and provide sustained energy throughout the day.
The magnesium present in sesame seeds supports cognitive function, making them an excellent food for brain health. Consuming sesame seeds helps improve focus, concentration, and memory, making them a great snack for students, professionals, and anyone looking to boost their brainpower.
Sesame seeds contain antioxidants that help protect against free radicals, supporting cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases. The calcium and phosphorus in sesame seeds also team up to support bone health, making them an excellent food for strong bones.
“Add them to your diet today!” the nutritionist advised. With their rich nutrient profile, brain-boosting properties, and heart-healthy benefits, it's no wonder Loveneet Batra calls them "tiny powerhouses."
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.