Home »  Living Healthy »  Say Goodbye To Menstrual Problems With This Simple Hack

Say Goodbye To Menstrual Problems With This Simple Hack

Read on to know one simple hack that can help you manage period-related issues effectively and naturally.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 28, 2024 12:39 IST
2-Min Read
Say Goodbye To Menstrual Problems With This Simple Hack

Jaggery is a good source of iron

Do you experience painful periods? Well, you are not alone! Not just cramps, many women also experience changes in mood, loss of appetite, digestive issues and much more during their monthly menstrual cycle. Your monthly period is inevitable, however, these issues can be prevented with simple changes in diet and lifestyle. Here, we'll discuss one such tip that can help you manage period-related issues effectively and naturally. Read on to know more.

In an Instagram post nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a simple hack that can help you deal with issues that you might be experiencing every month. She advises adding jaggery to diet.

"Jaggery isn't just your average sweet treat; it's a superfood when it comes to managing your menstrual cycle," Nmami mentioned in the caption of the video.



RELATED STORIES
related

Womens Health: Adding These Nutrients To Your Diet Can Help Reduce Period Cramps

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra share how these nutrients can help reduce period cramps.

related

These Nutrients Can Help You Reduce Menstrual Cramps

Magnesium is an important nutrient that can help ease period cramps. Foods like pumpkin seeds, amaranth leaves, bajra, lentils, almonds, soybean are rich in magnesium.

Here's how jaggery helps deal with period-related problems:

1. Adds iron to your diet:



If you feel tired during your monthly period, add jaggery to your diet. Iron in jaggery can fuel your body and boost your energy levels.

Iron also helps replenish the blood you lose during menstruation. It also helps those who suffer from scanty periods by making them bleed properly.

Heavy periods also increase the risk of developing iron deficiency anemia. Therefore, adding iron-rich foods like jaggery to diet can help maintain healthy iron levels in the body.

2. Reduces cramps:

Menstrual cramps are quite common and can be quite troublesome. The expert recommends adding jaggery to your diet to reduce cramps. "Jaggery contains certain minerals like magnesium and potassium that help relax your muscles, easing those dreaded period pains," she mentioned in the caption of the video.

3. Lifts your mood:

Do you experience period blues? Jaggery might help. Jaggery helps promote the secretion of happy hormones. It stimulates the release of serotonin, the 'feel-good' hormone. So, boost your mood with jaggery!

4. Improves digestion:

Many women experience bloating and constipation during menstruation. Jaggery can help you get rid of these issues as well.

5. Manage cravings:

It is also common to crave sweets during periods. So, instead of indulging in those calorie-loaded treats, have a piece of jaggery.

Best time to eat jaggery: "4-5 days before your periods start till day 4," recommends the nutritionist.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Say Goodbye To Menstrual Problems With This Simple Hack

MIND Diet: Incorporate These Foods Into Your Diet For Better Brain Function

Hypocalcemia: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of Extremely Low Calcium Levels

These Strategies Will Help Lower Risk Of Depression During Old Age

Skincare: Know Causes, Treatment And Prevention Steps For Adult Acne

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases