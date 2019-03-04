Fitness Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra Is Here To Inspire Us With Yet Another Amazing Yoga Pose:Know All About It Here
Shilpa Shetty Kundra in her recent Instagram post performed the Warrior Pose. It is great for your arms, muscles and core. Read on know the amazing health benefits of this pose.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently performed the Warrior Pose.
- Shilps Shetty inspires us yet again with this amazing yoga pose
- Warrior Pose involves a great amount of strength and balance
- Warrior Pose (Virbhadrasana) strengthens and tones the arms
The very first day of the week is here and we all feel a bit lazy to hit the gym. But fitness is one thing which should never be ignored and given proper attention. Well! You need not worry at all! We have got something super interesting for you. Even better, you need not worry about going to the gym. Today, in the following article we will talk about an amazing yoga pose Virbhadrasana or the Warrior Pose. Shilpa Shetty Kundra in her recent Instagram post performed this yoga pose. An avid practitioner of yoga, Shilpa Shetty Kundra fitness regime is always on point. The fitness diva is an inspiration to all those who think one has to starve or follow certain fad diets in order to maintain a perfectly toned body. This is evident from the various posts that she regularly posts on her Instagram account.
Yoga is an ancient Indian workout which is beneficial for the overall health of the body. In addition, yoga also benefits both internally and externally.
Let us now talk about Virbhadrasana or the Warrior Pose.
If you are looking for a quick, invigorating sequence of standing yoga pose Warrior Pose is the perfect option. Warrior yoga pose like many other yoga poses strengthens your legs and core and improves forward and back bending. No fancy workouts or crash diets, simply performing this yoga pose is an excellent way to fortify the physical body and develop mental fortitude. Warrior Pose involves a great amount of strength and balance.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's post said, "Love this asana, it's like a deep lunge. Opening up the hips, quadriceps, inner thighs, calves. It also tones and stretches the entire front of your body arms, abdominal muscles, it opens up your chest and lungs (when hands are up). This asana is great for the back and works on stretching and making the spine more flexible. The range of movement in the feet increases circulation ,warming the muscles. Building this pose works on your concentration and sharpens your balance and energy. Whoa!!! One asana (variation) and so many benefits! No wonder it's called the “Warrior Pose”. Symbolising our inner ability to overcome our ego, our inner warrior challenges us to focus on strength, courage, balance and do it confidently with practice, making us triumphant in the War of Life!" Watch video to see how Warrior Pose is performed:
Health benefits of Warrior Pose (Virbhadrasana) are:
Some of the health benefits of Warrior Pose (Virbhadrasana) are it strengthens and tones the arms, legs and lower back. It helps improve the balance in the body and increases the stamina. Moreoever, it is beneficial for those with sedentary or desk jobs. This yoga pose is beneficial for people who suffer from frozen shoulders as it helps release the stress in shoulders in a very short span of time.
