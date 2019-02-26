ASK OUR EXPERTS

6 Foods For Neuronutrition: You Must Eat These For Good Brain Health

Nutrients act as a trigger for development processes of brain. Without these essential nutrients, brain structure and physiology can be hampered. Here are the foods you should eat for brain health.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 26, 2019 05:56 IST
Foods for brain health can help in improving memory

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Walnuts are good for brain health
  2. Fatty fish can improve brain functioning
  3. You must include leafy greens like spinach in your diet

The brain and the body work in very different ways and it is important to take care of both. Eating nutritious food plays a very important role in facilitating proper functioning of the brain. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in her recent blog posts shared on Instagram, says that nutrients act as a trigger for development processes of brain. Without these essential nutrients, brain structure and physiology can be hampered. Antioxidants carotenoids and flavonoids help in combating stress in the brain. They can delay the ageing process. These antioxidants are present in nearly all fruits and in some yellow and orange vegetables.

Along with carotenoids and flavonoids, dietary lipids that come in dairy products and egg yolks are also important. These lipids help in improving functioning of the brain and are important for people of all ages.

Nmami mentions that micronutrients like iodine, zinc, iron, choline and magnesium are also essential for proper functioning of the brain.


Here are the foods essential for neuron health, as suggested by Nmami Agarwal:

1. Walnuts: A rich source of phytochemicals and nutrients, walnuts contain polyunstaruated fatty acids that help in boosting functioning of brain with increase in age. Vitamin E, polyphenols, folate, flavonoids and a variety of other minerals make walnuts a perfect snack for brain health.

2. Salmon: Fatty fish like salmon contains omega 3 fatty acids that can be great for functioning of the brain. Fatty fish also contains dicosahexaenoicacid(DHA), which forms two-thirds of fatty acid in the brain.

Fatty fish like salmon is good for heart and brain health
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Pumpkin seeds: Including pumpkin seeds in your diet can help in improving concentration and can also help you think clearly. Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids that can help in healthy brain development, improve memory and mental health. Magnesium and glutamate in pumpkin seeds can reduce anxiety and calm the brain.

4. Spinach: Leafy green vegetables like spinach must be a part of your diet. They have antioxidants that protect the body from damage caused by free radicals and inflammation. Folate in spinach help in keeping toxicity in neurons at bay.

5. Avocado: Avocado is popular for being rich in good, healthy fats. Nmami informs that fresh avocado can increase lutein levels in the brain. Leutin is a chemical that antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

6. Flaxseeds: Alpha-linolenicacid (ALA) is a kind of omega 3 fatty acid in flaxseeds which is beneficial for brain health.

You are probably aware of the fact that it is difficult to figure out brain issues quickly. Environmental hazards today are resulting in more neuron disorders. Intake of proper diet is thus important to avoid brain problems now and in future.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

