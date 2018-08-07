ASK OUR EXPERTS

A Sneak Peek Into Gym God John Abraham's Fitness Mantra

A Sneak Peek Into Gym God John Abraham's Fitness Mantra

John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate is to release on the 15th of August. Take a look into Gym God John Abraham's fitness regime.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 7, 2018 05:01 IST
5-Min Read
A Sneak Peek Into Gym God John Abraham

John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate is to release on the 15th of August

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. John Abraham's movie Satyamev Jayate is to release on the 15th of August
  2. John Abraham is known as the Gym God
  3. John cycles for at least 20 minutes every day to strengthen his legs

He is handsome, he is dashing and the best part is that he is super fit, he is John Abraham! John Abraham is popularly known as the Gym God and this title is so meant for him. Even at the age of 45, John does not look a day over 25. And with all these attributes in place, John Abraham truly is a heartthrob for all the women out there. Rigorous workouts, strict diet plan and a super charming smile are some of the attributes of this amazing actor. His movie Satyamev Jayate is to release on the 15th of August and the actor is seen doing what he is simply amazing at, action! With a physique to die for, John Abraham truly is a fitspiration for the youth.

John Abraham's workout regime

Broad bulky shoulders, strong biceps, six-pack abs and muscular legs - John Abraham has got it all! The credit for his extremely fit physique goes to his dedication and sheer passion for maintaining his body. John Abraham loves to work out and hitting the gym is like a child's play for him.

 

Hardcore !!!

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

He believes in dividing his workout sessions between two muscle groups - major and minor. He focuses on two body parts in a day. John Abraham exercises at least four times a week and also takes rest twice a week. His days are divided into chest and triceps, back and abs, cardio and abs, legs, and shoulders and biceps.

John Abraham assigns each of these sets to one particular day. Besides particular exercises concerning those body parts, walking and running is also a part of his fitness regime. John cycles for at least 20 minutes every day to strengthen his legs. After the workout, he never forgets to go running or brisk walking for 20 minutes. John Abraham's entire workout plan basically involves cycling, running, exercises with dumbbells, crunches, leg raises, squats and lunges. So now we know that John Abraham has built himself an extraordinary physique through ordinary exercises. Truly inspirational!

 

No pain ... No gain

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on

John Abraham's diet

John Abraham sticks to balanced diet with equal proportions of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. He takes around 5-6 meals a day and consumes a high protein diet. He also consumes carbs burns almost 5000 calories a day through work out. For breakfast, he takes a cup of black coffee or green tea along with 4 egg whites or cornflakes or wheat flakes or brown bread. Green tea/black coffee boosts metabolism and is best when consumed before workouts. His diet for the rest of the day includes chicken, fish, dal, roti, sprouts, curd, sabzi etc. For evening snacks, he takes fruits, egg whites, and tea.

With the simple fitness mantra of 'Stick to the basics', we can say that John Abraham shall always remain the undisputed Gym God and flag bearer of fitness. 

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

