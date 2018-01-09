Here's How Farhan Akhtar Acquired A Perfect Lean Body
Happy Birthday Farhan Akhtar!
He is a singer, a lyricist, a composer, director and a phenomenal actor, yes he is Farhan Akhtar! Popular for his brilliant work in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan is the most versatile man of the B-town and celebrates his birthday today. The sunny boy of Bollywood is a soulful poet but the one thing that girls have been crushing on him since forever is his ripped body and perfect abs. So Farhan can be summed up as the man with 'good looks, good looks and good looks," and of course lots of talent!
So let's cut to the chase and see how the Milkha Singh of Bollywood worked to get that perfect lean body and athletic build.
Workout regime for lean body muscles
For a lean body muscles, the workout regime is 40% of the task. Before starting, make sure that you keep yourself hydrated with lots of water and energy drinks. Warm up before you begin to enjoy an injury-free workout session. Start with a 45 to 60 minute jogging session followed by 20 minutes of stretching and cycling. Practice circuit training, this involves various exercises back to back without any breaks. The primary aim here is to increase body endurance.
Also, you need to practice both cardio and weight training together. If you practice cardio alone, it won't help you shed a good amount of calories. Keep your legs strong with lunges and squats. Add planks, crunches, leg raises and hanging exercises to keep your core strong.
Diet plan
Farhan's perfect lean body was not solely because of his workout regime, 60% of his excellent looks were attributed to a good 8-hour sleep and clean diet. So for getting lean body muscle look like Farhan, here's how you can prepare your diet chart:
1. Have 6-7 small meals in a day.
2. Include white meats in your diet like chicken, fish, turkey and veggies like broccoli, asparagus and mushrooms.
3. Every meal should contain carbs and protein.
4. Fruits like watermelon, grapes, apples, bananas and cantaloupe should be consumed. Dry fruits like almonds, pecans, apricots and cashews should be consumed.
5. Drink lots of water every now and then.
6. Eat blueberries, mangoes, peppers, tomatoes, carrots, kiwi and grapes to give your body antioxidants.
For people who wish to lose weight, cutting down on fats and carbs is primary. However, those who wish to get an athletic body carbs are the main source of energy and should not be missed. Hence, they must stock on the right carbs at the right time so that they have enough energy to stand the rigorous workout sessions.
Farhan's lean body and excellent looks are the combination of hard work and determination and we couldn't be any less inspired by him.
