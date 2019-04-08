Still Not Exercising Daily? Celebrity Trainer Elaborates On The Many Benefits Of It
#MondayMotivation: Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa elaborates on the health hazards of lack of physical activity and regular exercise. You must read this!
You should try different types of workouts to achieve optimum levels of fitness
HIGHLIGHTS
- Regular physical activity offers several health benefits
- Homemaker needs to work on basic strength and conditioning workouts
- Parents should encourage children to spend time in playing some sport
Regular exercise plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives. Lack of physical activity and unhealthy diet have made people lazy, lethargic and reluctant towards exercising. Sitting at one place for long hours, excessive screen time (televisions, mobile phones and computers) are making everyone inactive. Instead of physical activity, building agility, mobility, speed, endurance, power and strength, people are stuck with computer and mobiles and do not give time to physical activity. In addition, work stress, competitive environment, lack of sleep, watching TV till late at night and working late night leads to hormonal imbalance which negatively affects their health. So, it is very important to exercise regularly for the overall health and well-being.
Also read: Need #MondayMotivation? Watch Shilpa Shetty's Hard Core Workout Video To Get A Flat Stomach
Importance of regular exercise for one and all:
Parents should encourage children to spend time outdoors on the playing ground instead of playing video games. This is important for building bone density, better stamina, prevent obesity and many other diseases in the long run.
Not only children but even homemakers, people in desk jobs, jobs that require a lot of travel or people who do night shifts tend to miss their workout sessions. This is because of busy schedules and long working hours on desk. This in turn, affects their mobility in joints, flexibility, mind and body coordination, speed and basic strength, they suffer from severe back and neck issues and gaining too much of body fat. For people in such kinds of jobs, it is important that they include some kind of physical activity in their daily routine and exercise regularly. This could be jogging, cycling or playing some sport.
People who are on a weight loss program, should start basic conditioning workout like yoga or walking to build basic strength which allows them to perform intense dynamic workout, without any muscle wear and tear. This will be a healthy way to achieve their fitness goals, and also prevent them from diseases, stay healthy and fit.
Also read: 6 Protein-Rich Foods You Should Eat After A Workout
Homemakers are occupied with the household chores all day long. They do not focus on their nutrition and exercise which affects their health in the long run. Thus, it is very important that they eat a healthy and balanced diet while also perform some exercises regularly. They need to work on basic strength and conditioning workout and improve their fitness slowly and steadily. They should try different types of workouts to achieve optimum levels of fitness. Selection of workout depends on your lifestyle and age. They should proceed with intense workout, without any muscle wear and tear. Exercises like walking, yoga and strength training can keep them fit and are beneficial for their well-being. They can also add weight training to build muscle mass and because of this their muscle metabolism rate also increases.
People working in corporate field can start with yoga, Pilates and conditioning workout and then go for strength and functional training. For students, they must do weight training and play some sport which helps them build good muscle and give them a good personality.
Aerial yoga is a different variation of yoga which involves traditional yoga poses with the use of hammock. This also a very good strength training workout. Apart from these, Gymnastics, Parco and Callisthenic are also strength training workouts which help in conditioning the body. They also help in building strength, speed, mind and body coordination. These workouts strengthen the core, enhance flexibility and enables the body to perform even those sports which require extreme movement.
Also read: Ditch The Pill, This 30 Minute Workout Routine Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.