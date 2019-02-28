Ditch The Pill, This 30 Minute Workout Routine Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure
Do you have busy mornings? Well, you need not worry at all! These quick and simple morning workout routine can help manage hypertension within no time. Have a look!
Being inactive is the primary reason which can lead to high blood pressure.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure can occur due to age
- A healthy heart will pump more blood and with less effort
- Cycling can be a great exercise for maintaining cardiovascular health
High blood pressure, hypertension or also known as the silent killer occurs when the small arteries called arterioles in the heart narrow down. High blood pressure can occur due to age, sedentary lifestyle and even excessive intake of alcohol and smoking. High blood pressure could also lead to some serious health problems like heart stroke, blood clots, artery damage, kidney failure and heart failure. However, a healthy diet and some physical exercise everyday can help control blood pressure. Regular physical activity can manage your blood pressure and will also keep you healthy. A healthy heart will pump more blood and with less effort. If your heart works less to pump, the force on your arteries will decrease, which will eventually lower high blood pressure.
If you have high blood pressure, a healthy diet and regular physical exercise can help you keep fit and lower your blood pressure. Do you have busy mornings? Well, you need not worry at all! These quick and simple morning workout routine can help manage hypertension within no time. Have a look!
These simple exercises can help manage high blood pressure:
1. Walk: A moderate-intensity exercise, brisk walk can raise your pulse rate and you can notice that you are breathing faster. Walking at a fast pace can do wonders for your health. You may also include slopes, hills and stairs to increase your heart rate.
2. Weight training: Another type of exercise that may help lower high blood pressure is weight training. Weight training exercises are strenuous and will not only lower your blood pressure but will also benefit your overall health. They will help you lose weight, strengthen your core and muscles.
3. Cycling: A fun exercise, even cycling in the morning can give a kick start to your day and manage high blood pressure. Cycling can be a great exercise for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health. When you cycle, your leg muscles move up and down. Your veins are compressed, and blood is pumped to the heart, making cycling a perfect choice for those suffering from heart diseases or high blood pressure. Furthermore, it helps in greater endurance and boosts your metabolism.
4. Aerobics: Just like any other high intensity workout, aerobics too can help reduce your risk of heart disease, lower your blood pressure and bad cholesterol. In addition, it could also help you burn belly fat and boost your good cholesterol. The best part about this workout is that you can perform at your home and you don't need any equipment. You can put on your favourite music and then perform this exercise soon after you wake up.
5. Yoga: Not only high blood pressure but yoga can help keep many chronic diseases at bay. Yoga can manage your stress levels which also help in keeping your blood pressure at normal levels. The gentle, soothing practice of yoga keeps both mind and body calm and reduces stress which is the leading cause of high blood pressure.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
