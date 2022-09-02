ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Nutrition »  National Nutrition Week 2022: Things To Keep In Mind If You Want To Improve Your Diet

National Nutrition Week 2022: Things To Keep In Mind If You Want To Improve Your Diet

National Nutrition Week 2022: Here's how you can improve your overall healthy with eating healthy and nutritive food.
  By: Ritika Samaddar  Updated: Sep 2, 2022 10:07 IST
2-Min Read
National Nutrition Week 2022: Things To Keep In Mind If You Want To Improve Your Diet

National Nutrition Week 2022: Opting for a healthy diet can help improve our overall health

This pandemic has made us realize the importance of good health. When we define Good Health, it's not just the absence of disease but also a feeling of wellbeing. So this “Nutrition Month” let's pledge to be healthy and nurture our bodies with a good diet and physical activity. The Poshan Maah is a mission aimed at realizing the Hon Prime Minister Mr. Narender Modi's vision of Suposhit Bharat (Malnutrition -free India). The theme for the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 is focused on improving the nutrition status of both children and women, by moving from malnutrition to good nutrition in every stage of life by eating a balanced and wholesome diet.

EAT Like THIS

Start the day right by eating a healthy breakfast. This “Poshan Maah” make a promise to yourself that you will start the day with a healthy & sumptuous breakfast. There is enough research to prove that breakfast eaters are healthier. Skipping breakfast can leave you hungry, tired, and looking for less healthy foods later in the day.


RELATED STORIES
related

National Nutrition Week: Know About The Date, Significance and History

National Nutrition Week: The members of the American Dietetic Association (ADA) laid the foundation of National Nutrition Week in March in the year 1975.

related

National Nutrition Week: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares Health Benefits Of Whole Grains

 Nutritionist Lovneet Batra throws light on certain health benefits of whole grains.  

1. What to eat 

What you eat throughout the day is very important for good health, both in terms of quality and quantity of food. A healthy balanced meal tray should have ½ plate filled with vegetables, ¼ with proteins like dal/nonveg/curd and the other ¼ should be cereals like roti or rice. Healthy snacking forms an integral part of a healthy balanced diet. Avoid snacking on namkeens, bhujias, or fried items like samosas, chips, etc. instead munch on fruits, nuts, chanas or keep some healthy beverages like buttermilk, and coconut water to snack on.


2. Go Vocal for local

When we talk about the quality of food, focus on REAL FOOD – whole foods and local foods. Eat more of the locally available and seasonal fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and reduce your intake of processed foods. Go colorful with your diet, the more colorful your diet, the more anti-oxidants you get.

3. Traditional foods

Most of the millets crops are native to India and popularly known as Nutri-cereals, as they provide most of the nutrients required for the normal functioning of the human body. Millets are traditional grains, grown and consumed in India from past more than 5000 years.2023 has been declared as the “International Year of Millets”.

4. Walk the talk

Brisk walk is an ideal form of aerobic exercise. You don't have to do it all at once. Even small segments of 10 minutes are just as effective. But target 10,000 steps daily. Download apps that count your daily physical activity on your phone or invest in a Fitbit and get going.

So, this Poshan Maah, pledge for a healthy body and a healthy India.

(Ritika Samaddar, Chief Dietician, Max healthcare, Saket)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases