National Nutrition Week 2022: Things To Keep In Mind If You Want To Improve Your Diet
National Nutrition Week 2022: Here's how you can improve your overall healthy with eating healthy and nutritive food.
National Nutrition Week 2022: Opting for a healthy diet can help improve our overall health
This pandemic has made us realize the importance of good health. When we define Good Health, it's not just the absence of disease but also a feeling of wellbeing. So this “Nutrition Month” let's pledge to be healthy and nurture our bodies with a good diet and physical activity. The Poshan Maah is a mission aimed at realizing the Hon Prime Minister Mr. Narender Modi's vision of Suposhit Bharat (Malnutrition -free India). The theme for the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 is focused on improving the nutrition status of both children and women, by moving from malnutrition to good nutrition in every stage of life by eating a balanced and wholesome diet.
EAT Like THIS
Start the day right by eating a healthy breakfast. This “Poshan Maah” make a promise to yourself that you will start the day with a healthy & sumptuous breakfast. There is enough research to prove that breakfast eaters are healthier. Skipping breakfast can leave you hungry, tired, and looking for less healthy foods later in the day.
1. What to eat
What you eat throughout the day is very important for good health, both in terms of quality and quantity of food. A healthy balanced meal tray should have ½ plate filled with vegetables, ¼ with proteins like dal/nonveg/curd and the other ¼ should be cereals like roti or rice. Healthy snacking forms an integral part of a healthy balanced diet. Avoid snacking on namkeens, bhujias, or fried items like samosas, chips, etc. instead munch on fruits, nuts, chanas or keep some healthy beverages like buttermilk, and coconut water to snack on.
2. Go Vocal for local
When we talk about the quality of food, focus on REAL FOOD – whole foods and local foods. Eat more of the locally available and seasonal fruits, vegetables, and whole grains and reduce your intake of processed foods. Go colorful with your diet, the more colorful your diet, the more anti-oxidants you get.
3. Traditional foods
Most of the millets crops are native to India and popularly known as Nutri-cereals, as they provide most of the nutrients required for the normal functioning of the human body. Millets are traditional grains, grown and consumed in India from past more than 5000 years.2023 has been declared as the “International Year of Millets”.
4. Walk the talk
Brisk walk is an ideal form of aerobic exercise. You don't have to do it all at once. Even small segments of 10 minutes are just as effective. But target 10,000 steps daily. Download apps that count your daily physical activity on your phone or invest in a Fitbit and get going.
So, this Poshan Maah, pledge for a healthy body and a healthy India.
(Ritika Samaddar, Chief Dietician, Max healthcare, Saket)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.